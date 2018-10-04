In a year when the benchmark Sensex has gained 5.63%, the BSE Auto index has shed 21.45%https://t.co/9t4VIgXo05— Livemint (@livemint) October 4, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex tanks 600 points, Nifty below 10700, rupee hits fresh record low
The BSE Sensex slumps over 550 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,700. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Oct 04 2018. 09 28 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.28 am ISTL&T shares rise 2% on share buyback updates
- 9.20 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty fall over 1.5%
- 9.16 am ISTRupee opens at fresh record low
- 8.53 am ISTIL&FS board to meet today, may submit resolution plan in 15 days
- 8.42 am ISTAuto stocks at 20-month low on high oil, insurance costs
- 8.30 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices ease, gold rates little changed
- 8.19 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened with heavy losses amid selloff in global equities. The Indian rupee and bond prices plunged further, tracking sell-off in emerging market currencies after US 10-year yield surged on better-than-expected US ADP job and service industry data and federal reserve comments. Asian stocks and currencies sank after a spike in US Treasury yields tested investors’ nerves for equity valuations as Federal Reserve monetary tightening rolls on, reported Bloomberg. Elsewhere, crude is trading near the highest level since 2014, while aluminum in London rose the most since 2011. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.28 am IST L&T shares rise 2% on share buyback updatesShares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd rose as much as 2.69% to Rs 1,278 per share. The company’s board on Wednesday fixed the specific price of buyback of equity shares at Rs 1,475 per share. The company will repurchase upto 61,016,949 equity shares at an aggregating price of Rs 9,000 crore. Moreover, the company today disclosed that it has won Subsea Project for ONGC 98/2 block.
- 9.16 am IST Rupee opens at fresh record lowThe rupee and bond prices plunged further, tracking selloff in emerging market currencies after US 10-year yield surged on better-than-expected US ADP job and service industry data and Fed comments. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 73.68 a dollar, down 0.46% from its Wednesday’s close of 73.34. The currency opened at 73.67 per dollar and touched a fresh low of 73.77. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.188%, up 8 basis points from its previous close of 8.112%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.4%, while foreign investors have sold $2.23 billion and $7.27 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.Also Read: As rupee hits new lows, RBI eases overseas borrowing norms for oil firms
- 8.53 am IST IL&FS board to meet today, may submit resolution plan in 15 daysThe newly appointed board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) will submit a resolution plan for the debt-laden company within a fortnight of its first meeting to take place in Mumbai on Thursday, said a government official. The government on Wednesday appointed C.S. Rajan, former chief secretary of Rajasthan, as the seventh member on the new board of directors of IL&FS. Thursday’s meeting of the new board will also examine the need for further induction of members on the board, the official said. Read more
- 8.42 am IST Auto stocks at 20-month low on high oil, insurance costsIn a year when the benchmark Sensex has gained 5.63%, the BSE Auto index has shed 21.45%.
- 8.30 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices ease, gold rates little changedOil: Oil prices fell from four-year highs reached the previous session, pressured by rising US inventories and after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise crude output. Brent crude oil futures were trading at $85.85 per barrel, down 44 cents, or 0.5%, from their last close. Brent on Wednesday hit a four-year high of $86.74 a barrel. US WTI crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.4%, at $76.11 a barrel.Gold: Gold prices moved in a narrow range after losses in the previous session, with robust US economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers boosting the dollar. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,198.16 an ounce, after falling about 0.5% in the previous session. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,202.1 an ounce.Metals: London aluminium futures rose for a fifth session to trade near their strongest level in more than three months, buoyed by worries the closure of the world’s largest alumina refinery in Brazil will lead to a shortage of the raw material. Three-month LME aluminium was up 1.5% at $2,240 a tonne. The metal surged 4.2% overnight - its largest single-day gain since April. Copper climbed 0.6 percent to $6,304.50 a tonne and zinc added 0.4 percent to $2,661.
- 8.19 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets opened mixed. Overnight, US stocks broadly closed with gains. S&P 500 gained 0.07% to 2,925 on positive economic data.■ Infosys Ltd may have concluded one of its best quarters in a long time, reports The Times of India. According to the report, the company is estimates to have won upwards of $1.5 billion in total contract value in July-September quarter. ■ The newly appointed board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) will submit a resolution plan for the debt-laden company within a fortnight of its first meeting to take place in Mumbai on Thursday, reports Mint, citing a government official. Meanwhile, the government may consider one-time fund infusion into the languishing national highway projects of IL&FS, reports Business Standard.■ A day after farmer protests for better crop prices rocked the national capital, the Centre raised minimum support prices for winter crops to ensure farmers get 50% more than what they spend on cultivation, reports PTI.■ Various state governments have lined up subsidy worth well over Rs10 billion to incentivise sale of tractors to farmers, reports Business Standard. According to the report, states are offering subsidy on as many as 100,000 tractors.■ Reliance Communications said it has got relief from the telecom tribunal and will now be able to complete its planned spectrum sale, whose proceeds will be used to make payments to Ericsson India and RITL (Reliance Infratel) minority investors.■ The bankruptcy court has admitted the insolvency petition filed by ICICI Bank Ltd. against the Mehul Choksi-promoted Gitanjali Gems Ltd. Read more. R. Sree Ram/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Thu, Oct 04 2018. 08 19 AM IST
