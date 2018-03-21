Sandhar Technologies IPO subscribed 6.12 times on last day
Mumbai: The Rs512 crore IPO of auto parts maker Sandhar Technologies Ltd saw an overall subscription of 6.12 times on Wednesday, the last day of its share sale.
As of 6 pm, the portion of shares reserved for institutional investors saw a subscription of 14.49 times, while those kept aside for retail investors and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) were subscribed to the extent of 1.19 times and 6.44 times, respectively.
Sandhar had fixed a price band of Rs327-332 per share for its IPO.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs300 crore and an offer-for-sale of 8.93 million shares by the private equity firm GTI Capital.
GTI Capital that is selling a majority of its stake will garner Rs212.48 crore from the share sale. It had invested in Sandhar in 2012.
Incorporated by Jayant Davar in 1987, Sandhar started operations as a supplier to the Hero group. The firm manufactures 21 categories of products including safety and security systems such as lock assemblies, mirror assemblies, operator cabins for off-highway vehicles, aluminium spools, spindles, and hubs.
Meanwhile, the Rs438 crore IPO of state-owned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) saw a subscription of 26% on Wednesday, the first day of the share sale.
As of 5 pm, the portion of shares reserved for institutional investors and retail investors saw a subscription of 46% and 11%, respectively, while those kept aside for HNIs is yet to see any subscription.
MIDHANI has set a price band of Rs87-90 per share for the IPO. The offer will close on 23 March.
The initial share sale is a pure secondary offering that will see the Indian government sell a total of 48.7 million shares, representing a stake dilution of about 25%.
MIDHANI was established in 1973, with an aim of achieving self-reliance in the research, development and supply of critical alloys and products of national security and strategic importance.
Latest News »
- Evaluating corporate strategy today
- How Janaagraha is helping reshape urban governance through citizen participation
- Schools need space for digital makers
- Why it pays to be the early bird in adopting a cybersecurity strategy
- For artificial intelligence, good quality data is a necessity, says Guido Jouret
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors