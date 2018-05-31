Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trading higher ahead of Q4 GDP data
BSE Sensex trades higher by over 150 points, while the Nifty 50 rises above 10,650. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, May 31 2018. 10 00 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.00 am ISTICICI Bank shares down 1% over internal inquiry into Videocon loan case
- 9.55 am ISTCoal India shares rise as brokerages upgrade stock
- 9.33 am ISTHDFC Bank shares jump 3%
- 9.30 am ISTRCom shares surge 15% as NCLAT stays insolvency process
- 9.27 am ISTMarket update: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty above 10,650
- 9.25 am ISTRupee trades marginally higher against US dollar
- 9.23 am ISTAsian stocks trade higher
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened higher on Thursday ahead of key gross domestic product (GDP) and fiscal deficit data due later in the day. Moreover, stocks in Asia and Us gained over easing political turmoil in Italy and developments in US-North Korea summit talks. Growth in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year that ended in March 2018 probably picked up to 7.4%, according to a Bloomberg survey. The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.00 am IST ICICI Bank shares down 1% over internal inquiry into Videocon loan caseICICI Bank Ltd shares fell 1.2% to Rs 281.70 after the bank said it will institute a fresh enquiry into an alleged nexus between the husband of chief executive Chanda Kochhar and Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot over a loan extended by the bank to the conglomerate.
- 9.55 am IST Coal India shares rise as brokerages upgrade stockCoal India shares gained 4% to Rs298 after brokerage firms CLSA and Glodman Sachs have upgraded the stock. CLSA has upgraded the stock to buy from outperform and increased its target price to Rs360 a share from Rs335. Goldman Sachs upgraded the recommendation on the company to neutral from sell.
- 9.33 am IST HDFC Bank shares jump 3%HDFC Bank Ltd shares surged 3.6% to Rs2,120 as window for foreign investors in the bank will open on 1 June. Analyst sees buying more than $1 billion from foreign investors. The bank’s ADRs, rallied 7% at 12:20pm in New York, set for the biggest jump since January 2015.
- 9.30 am IST RCom shares surge 15% as NCLAT stays insolvency processReliance Communications Ltd (RCom) shares soared 15% to Rs20.10 after NCLAT on Wednesday stayed the corporate insolvency resolution process initiated against RCom and two group companies—Reliance Infratel and Reliance Telecom. The NCLAT order came after telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd, which had initiated the insolvency proceedings, accepted RCom’s offer to pay Rs550 crore by 30 September.
- 9.25 am IST Rupee trades marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee opened marginally higher against US dollar as traders awaits gross domestic product (GDP) and fiscal deficit data due later on Thursday.The rupee was trading at 67.37 against the US dollar, up 0.09% from its previous close of 67.44. The currency opened at 67.43 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.821% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.782%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.23 am IST Asian stocks trade higherAsian stocks rebounded from a two-month trough on Thursday, while the euro enjoyed a respite after sinking to its lowest in 10 months as political turmoil in Italy that had roiled global financial markets showed signs of easing.MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.56% after slumping to its weakest since the start of April. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%, South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.6% and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.5%.The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9% after data showed China’s factory growth in May accelerated strongly and well above forecasts to an eight-month high. Overnight, the Dow rose 1.25% and the S&P 500 climbed 1.27%. (Reuters)
First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 09 31 AM IST
