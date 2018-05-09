Best health plans for you
Here is the Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings. It is designed for you to choose the best health insurance plans
Last Published: Wed, May 09 2018. 09 55 AM IST
How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle with the plan your agent sells or are happy knowing you have bought the cheapest plan, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you. To give you a ready comparison, we designed Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings (MSMR). The full ratings can be seen here.
For family floater plans, there are two sum insureds (Rs10 lakh and Rs20 lakh) and three categories—eldest insured is 35, 45 or 65 years old. For individual plans, the sum assured are Rs5 lakh, Rs10 lakh and Rs20 lakh. The ages are 35, 45, 65 and 70 years.
First Published: Wed, May 09 2018. 09 55 AM IST
More From Money »
- Inox Leisure narrows its valuation gap with PVR post Q4FY18 results
- Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, OMCs stocks fall as oil prices gain
- Invest more in equities soon under private NPS
- Rupee weakens to fresh 15-month low against US dollar. Here’s why
- My plan: Instead of saving randomly, we now invest in a structured manner
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
Inox Leisure narrows its valuation gap with PVR post Q4FY18 results
Godrej Consumer’s investors are lathering valuations with hope
Exide Industries recharges sales to stoke profit margins amid high lead prices
Cognizant results show Indian IT’s growth acceleration theory is sputtering
ICICI Bank is candid on numbers but mum on Chanda Kochhar controversy