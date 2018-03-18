Airports Authority of India prepares for higher capex, eyes Rs1,500 crore loans

‘Since we have a healthy balance sheet, we are confident of raising funds at more competitive rates,’ AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi:Airports Authority of India (AAI) is looking to raise Rs1,500 crore as term loan to fund capital expenditure in the next fiscal, wherein work is to commence on new terminal buildings at various aerodromes.

The state-owned airports operator, which has a healthy balance sheet, is going in for borrowings for the first time. For 2018-19, the capital expenditure is projected to be around Rs4,100 crore, compared to Rs2,500 crore for the current financial year ending on 31 March. The domestic aviation market is growing at high double digits and to meet the rising demand, infrastructure capacity needs to be ramped up.

AAI—which operates more than 120 airports in different parts of the country—is scouting for rupee term loans to the tune of Rs1,500 crore, according to a recent public notice.

“Since we have a healthy balance sheet, we are confident of raising funds at more competitive rates,” AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra told PTI.

Going forward, he said, most of the projects would be implemented on “60:40 ratio”, which means that 60% would be the debt component and the rest would be equity.

“This would allow us to take up more projects, especially at a time when lot more spending is required for the aviation infrastructure,” he said.

For the next three years, AAI plans to make capital expenditure to the tune of Rs15,000 to 17,000 crore, he added.

According to Mohapatra, in the next financial year, AAI would be starting work for new terminal buildings worth around Rs15,000 crore.

Mega projects of new terminal buildings are to start at Guwahati, Leh, Patna, Trichy, Vijayawada, Jabalpur, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Srinagar, Pune, Lucknow, Mangalore, Dehradun and Jaipur.

In 2016-17, AAI reported 23% jump in net profit to record Rs3,115 crore.