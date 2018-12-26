Opinion | Have MF investors de-aligned from volatility?

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) are not new to mutual fund investors. We are all aware of its benefits—rupee-cost averaging, disciplined approach and negating the need of market timings, among others. We heartily start investing via SIPs when market sees uptrend but our commitment dissipates when volatility creeps in. Erratic market movement leads to the investor possibly losing confidence and tempts him/her to stop their SIPs.

We have seen significant volatility in calendar year 2018, after a great run for equity markets in 2017. Mid- and small-cap indices funds have taken a beating with average category returns in double-digit losses. Most of the SIPs are showing negative to flat returns over the last one year. However, there continues to be a surge in the number of new SIP registrations. The total monthly SIP inflows have grown from ₹6,222 crore in December 2017 to ₹7,985 crore in November 2018, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi). The mutual fund industry had added about 974,000 SIP accounts each month on an average during FY 2018-19, with an average size of about ₹3,200 per SIP account, according to Amfi.

The above data is in sharp contrast to the trends we had witnessed in the last major correction in 2009 and 2013, which had seen significant SIP stoppages. A lot of analysis has shown that if the same investors had continued their SIP for another couple of years, the investors would have generated handsome returns.

The near-term uncertainty and inability to predict market movement is the primary reason why retail investors need to stay firmly grounded in their behaviour towards regular investments in equity. I agree that it becomes uncomfortable to continue putting in money every month if you keep on seeing negative returns, but historical trends show that over long periods, volatility evens out and your expectation of inflation beating return from your equity fund gets fulfilled by sticking to your systematic investment plan (SIP) in a disciplined manner.

It is the volatility in equity markets that helps build long-term returns. If markets move only upwards, all SIP instalments would happen at a higher level. Corrections give us the ability to take advantage of lower prices. If we remain invested patiently, the expected long-term returns can be met. I think with the help our financial advisors the correct message has gone to the investors, and they have started investing with a long-term vision.

A lot of investor education campaigns carried out by respective asset management companies and the Amfi have helped investors in their decision-making process. We believe financial advisors have also played a key role in inculcating this behavioural change of investors. Investors are now ready to stay put and have understood that equity investments should be taken with a longer term perspective.

Behaviour matters more

Investors often sign up for SIPs for a year, deciding to renew after assessing the performance after a year. Many a times such investors have to face disappointment when the assessment time comes, especially if the markets are in a volatile phase at that time. Such first-year or one-year assessments are quite illogical and unjustified to gauge the effectiveness of equity funds or an investment facility like SIPs. You must define your financial goal and investment horizon for yourself before starting a SIP

For investors, returns should not matter, rather it’s the financial goal linked to the return which is of consequence. The purpose of any kind of investment should be a future financial goal, be it buying a house or retirement. If you have a goal and a prescribed investment path through a mix of products, you must remain on that path to be able to achieve it.

The best way to invest is by adding a purpose to it. This then takes away the unnecessary focus on markets which invariably are out of our control. Hence, by staying the full course of the SIP, one can easily de-align oneself from market uncertainties. One must remember that for an SIP investor market volatility is the best friend.

Swarup Mohanty, chief executive officer, Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) Pvt Ltd