Tracking your income tax refund status is simple

If excess income tax has been deducted, you are eligible to claim a refund.

The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for assessees in Kerala has been extended to 15 September, but for others the deadline got over on 31 August, for assessment year 2018-19. If you have already filed your ITR and are waiting to get a refund, if any, here is how you can track it.

Tax refund

The income tax department rules for tax deducted at source (TDS) differ based on the source of income like salary, commission, rent and so on. It also differs based on the amount of income and whether or not you have provided a Permanent Account Number (PAN) to the payer.

However, if excess income tax has been deducted, you are eligible to claim a refund. This could be because of extra TDS by your employer or banks. Banks deduct TDS on interest earned on fixed deposits if it exceeds ₹10,000 a year.

Check the status

Once you file your return through your PAN, you can track the status of your refund on www.incometaxindia.gov.in or www.tin-nsdl.com. Click on “Status of Tax Refunds” tab, enter PAN and the AY for which you want to track the refund. The message will show the mode of payment, a reference number, status and date of refund.

State Bank of India (SBI) processes refund claims. Taxpayers can get refunds through two modes—electronic clearing system (ECS) and by cheque or demand draft. For ECS, select this option while filing ITR, and give your bank account number, MICR code and communication address. For others, a cheque or demand draft will be sent. For this, the taxpayer needs to provide her bank account number and mailing address in the ITR.

Also Read: How and why to check income tax return (ITR) status

If you have received a “refund paid” communication and the website also shows a similar status, but the money has not been credited to your account, contact your bank or SBI. You can contact SBI at Cash Management Product, State Bank of India SBIFAST 31, Mahal Industrial Estate Off Mahakali Caves road, Andheri (East) Mumbai-400 093, or call on helpdesk number 1800-425-9760 or email at itro@sbi.co.in. In other cases, contact Aaykar Sampark Kendra at 0124-2438000 or email at refunds@incometaxindia.gov.in. You can even contact your assessing officer.