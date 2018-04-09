Market investors to watch out March quarter earnings, macro data this week

Most important factor that will impact Indian markets going ahead is the corporate earnings of March quarter which will kick start this week. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: Corporate earnings, domestic macro data and global factors are expected to steer markets ahead this week. Investors will watch out for any developments on tariffs by the two trading countries—the US and China.

Teena Virmani, vice president, research, Kotak Securities Ltd, said concerns over global growth owing to trade war triggered by Trump tariff threat continue to remain. “Escalating trade standoff between US and China may continue to impact financial markets negatively. Monthly US jobs data is also to be eyed for clues on US monetary policy.”

Most important factor that will impact Indian markets going ahead is the corporate earnings of March quarter which will kick start this week. Most analysts expect earnings to continue showing revival post implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) and demonetisation that had hurt businesses in most sectors. First half of fiscal 2018 was disruptive as GST impacted supply chains and earnings performance of corporate India.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services said, “Performance of Q4 result will be an important factor for the markets. While excluding, financials sector the expectation for Q4 is looking good with revival in earnings.”

Among index heavyweights, Infosys will announce fourth quarter earnings on Friday. Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd expects Infosys’ constant currency revenue growth of 1.5% in Q4FY18 compared to 0.8% in the previous quarter. It sees Ebitda margin expanding by 20 basis points (bps) sequentially to 24.5%. The brokerage firm expects Infosys full-year Ebit margin at 24.3%, above the mid-point of the profitability guidance range of 23-25%.

In the primary markets, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd will make stock markets debut on Monday. The Rs1,039 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Lemon Tree Hotels was subscribed 119% during share sale that closed on 28 March. The company had set its price band at Rs54-56 per share.

Among macros, retail inflation for March and industry output data for February will be released this week. Consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for February slowed down to 4.4% while index of industrial production (IIP) for January grew at 7.5%.