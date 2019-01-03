Sensex, Nifty drop on report of Rs 2.30 trillion farm package

At 2.15pm, the Sensex was trading at 35,538.01, down 353.51 points, or 1%, and the Nifty 50 stood at 10,674.90, falling 117.60 points, or by 1.09%. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: Indian markets fell 1% on Thursday on the worries of fiscal concerns after a news report suggested that the government is planning a relief package for farmers that may cost as much as Rs 2.30 trillion annually. At 2.15pm, the Sensex was trading at 35,538.01, down 353.51 points, or 1%, and the Nifty 50 stood at 10,674.90, falling 117.60 points, or by 1.09%. Business Today magazine reported that the government is likely to announce direct transfers worth Rs 4,000 a acre per season to farmers to help ease rural distress. It will also provide interest fee crop loans up to Rs 100,000 a farmer, the report added. A Reuters report last week put the cost of such a package at as much as Rs 3 trillion.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the government is weighing options including a monthly income support program for farmers, a cash handout plan for the shortfall between the actual sale price and state-set procurement rate and a revamped crop insurance program.

The government has already exceeded its budgeted annual deficit in October, and any such announcement like farm loan waiver or tax cuts may lead to fiscal slippage, analyst say. Fiscal deficit—the gap between the government’s revenue and expenditure—stood at Rs 6.48 trillion at the end of October. That’s 103.9% of the budgeted estimate of Rs 6.24 trillion for 2018-19. The gap had stood at 96.1% in October last year.

Recently, newly elected governments of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh expeditiously announced farm loan waivers aggregating around Rs. 62,000 crores. Since April 2017, state governments have announced farm loan waivers amounting to Rs. 2.2 trillion.

“States, who have announced farm loan waivers recently, can limit the adverse impact on their states’ fiscal health. In case the entire farm loan waiver is accounted for in the current fiscal year, it may lead to a sharp increase in debt/deficit and/or a sharp reduction in capital expenditure, which will adversely impact the productive capacity/growth potential of the states in the medium term”, said rating firm India Ratings & Research in a 19 December note.

Globally, investors were worried amid mounting concern about the world outlook after Apple Inc. cut its revenue forecast. Apple Inc. on Wednesday cut the revenue forecast for its latest quarter, citing fewer iPhone upgrades and weak sales in China. The company forecast $84 billion in revenue for its fiscal first quarter ended 29 December, which is below analysts’ estimate of $91.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Apple originally forecast revenue of between $89 billion and $93 billion, Reuters reported.