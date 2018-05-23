Shop around for higher interest rate on fixed deposits

Universal banks such as SBI, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd offer FD rates in the range of 6%-7.50% for those below 60 years of age. Photo: iStockphoto

Mumbai: From homemakers to chief executive officers, fixed deposit (FD) is one of the most popular investment products among retail investors. If you have plans to open a fixed deposit account, in the current scenario, it would be prudent to check the interest rate offered by various types of banks, as they may vary drastically. Here is what you should know before opting for an FD:

The offers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows banks and a select non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to offer FDs. Currently, there are three types of banks that offer FDs—universal bank, small finance bank and payments bank—through tie-ups with other banks.

Universal banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd offer interest in the range of 6%-7.50% for those below 60 years of age. For instance, SBI offers 6.40%-6.70% interest on FDs for a period of one-five years. HDFC Bank offers 6.25%-7% interest on one-five year FD for amount below Rs1 crore.

For senior citizens, the rate is usually 50 basis points (bps) higher. Small- and mid-sized banks such as RBL Bank Ltd offer slightly higher interest than SBI. For instance, RBL Bank Ltd offers interest at a rate of 7.25%-7.35% on FDs for 1-5 years.

With differential banking licences—small finance banks and payments banks—came into existence. Small finance bank such as Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd is at least 200 bps higher than the top banks. Payments banks are not allowed to offer FDs. However, some payments banks have tied up with large commercial banks to offer FDs. For instance, Paytm Payments Bank has tied up with IndusInd Bank Ltd to offer FDs.

Corporates also offer FDs, usually with higher returns (200 basis points) than banks. For instance, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd offers 7.50% interest on FDs, while HDFC Ltd offers 7.40%.

Spoilt for choice?

Before investing compare interest rate to maximise your returns. When you take an FD, you want to be sure that your capital and interest is protected. “Bank FDs are considered safer than corporate FDs. There have been multiple instances where companies have defaulted on FDs and not repaid the customers. If you are investing in corporate FD, make sure that you go for triple A rated companies which indicates it is less risky,” said Surya Bhatia, a New Delhi-based financial planner. However, there still could be a possibility of default. Remember that interest earned on FDs is taxable based on your income slab rate. Hence, do factor in tax before investing.