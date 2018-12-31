Gold price today hit six-month high

An employee stores newly casted ingots of 99.99% pure gold. Photo:Reuters

Bengaluru: Gold prices scaled a six-month high on Monday but was poised for its first annual decline since 2015 after previous declines on higher interest rates and dollar strength from the Sino-U.S. trade conflict.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,282.62 an ounce at 0920 GMT, with a diup in the dollar helping to lift the metal to its highest since June 19. U.S. gold futures were also up 0.1 % at $1,284.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a possible trade deal between the United States and China was progressing well.

“Looking at the equity markets, one can clearly see that there is positive optimism around this subject. However, gold traders aren’t willing to pay too much attention to this,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK.

Gold prices jumped about 5 % in December, mostly because of wild swings in equities, but it has declined nearly 1.6 % for the year.

The dollar index was down 0.1 % on Monday, having gained 4.6 % this year as the U.S.-China trade conflict unfolded against a backdrop of higher U.S. interest rates, denting gold demand.

Gold has regained its safe-haven appeal because of turmoil in financial markets, said Benjamin Lu Jiaxuan, commodities analyst at Singapore-based brokerage firm Phillip Futures, adding that political and economic considerations will support prices into the first quarter of 2019.

Palladium gained 0.3 % to $1257.35 an ounce and has been the best-performing precious metal this year.

It also surpassed gold for the first time since 2002 on strong demand from autocatalyst makers. The metal has climbed by about 18 % over the year and was set for a fifth consecutive monthly gain.

Silver rose 0.3 % to $15.40 an ounce in the session but was down 9 % for 2018.

Platinum edged up by 0.4 % to $792.74, making little impact on a decline of about 14 % for the year.