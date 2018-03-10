DHFL to raise up to Rs500 crore from NCDs
DHFL says it plans to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs500 crore including a greenshoe option of up to Rs250 crore on a private placement basis
Last Published: Sat, Mar 10 2018. 08 21 PM IST
New Delhi: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Friday said it proposes to raise up to Rs500 crore from debentures to fund business expansion.
The company plans to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs500 crore including a greenshoe option of up to Rs250 crore on a private placement basis, DHFL said in a filing to stock exchanges.
This is pursuant to special resolution passed by the shareholders of the company at the 33rd Annual General Meeting held on 21 July 2017, it added.
First Published: Sat, Mar 10 2018. 11 58 AM IST
