Opening bell: Vedanta, Airtel in news; Wockhardt, Ambuja Cements earnings today

Asian markets are little changed in the morning trade. Overnight US stocks closed slightly lower. Photo: Mint

Asian markets little changed

Asian markets are little changed in the morning trade. According to Reuters, investors are awaiting the US payrolls data. Overnight US stocks closed slightly lower. S&P 500 at 2,629 is down 0.23%.

Vedanta Q4 profit rises 81% to Rs4,802 crore

Vedanta Ltd posted an 81% surge in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher volumes and favourable commodity prices, reports Reuters.

JSW Energy reports Rs480 crore loss in March quarter

JSW Energy reported consolidated net loss of Rs480.05 crore in the January-March quarter due to a one-time provisions of Rs815 crore.

Honda closes in on Hero MotoCorp for top spot

The slugfest for a pole position in two-wheeler market became intense in April, reports Business Standard. According to the report, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India closed in on Hero MotoCorp, the market leader.

Bharti Airtel may sell 25% stake in Africa unit

Bharti Airtel plans to raise as much as $1.5 billion by diluting about a fourth of its stake when it lists the holding company for Africa operations, reports The Economic Times.

Basmati rice maker KRBL group eyes REI Agro

According to Business Standard, the makers of India Gate basmati rice, the KRBL group, have shown interest in REI Agro, which has gone into liquidation.

Glenmark gets notice over misconduct in clinical trials

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is under regulatory scrutiny for alleged misconduct in carrying out clinical trials recently in Jaipur, reports Mint.

Wockhardt Ltd, Ambuja Cements earnings today

PVR Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, and Godrej Properties Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the March quarter today.