Why working mothers need to look beyond immediate goals

The primary financial goal Ankita Sharma had was to take care of her child’s health.

Like many young earners, Ankita Sharma knew the importance of saving from the very beginning; it was investing that she didn’t really have a grip on. The 30-year-old working mother chose to keep her savings in her bank account and bought insurance policies for herself, her husband and her four-year-old son to secure their finances.

But she knew about the potential that equity investing offered and wanted to explore the option. A conversation with a friend led her to Shilpi Johri, financial planner and founder of Arthashastra Consulting, to figure out where to start with equity investing. But what started as a simple consultation, turned into an all-round planning and advisory session involving her finances as well as professional and personal life.

When Sharma approached Johri around a year ago, the former was in the middle of a transition phase. She was planning to move on to a new job, while weighing the possibility of taking a sabbatical to take care of her child. “At the time, my son was facing health issues. His medical bills were one of the major expenses, and Shilpi took cognisance of that,” she said.

One of the first things Johri addressed was the fact that Sharma was paying a hefty amount as insurance premiums. “I had bought LIC policies, because my parents suggested it. Shilpi told me that the policies wouldn’t give me sufficient cover when the need arose,” Sharma said. In lieu of them, Johri suggested buying a couple of term plans. “I advised her to pay up the LIC policies and switch to term plans for both her husband and herself.”

Another factor that had to be taken into account was the fact that while theirs was a double-income household, Sharma might have had to quit her job at any point to devote herself to taking care of her son Virat. “I’m a working mother and we knew that one of the income sources could be compromised if his health situation got worse. It was a very emotional period, and in such times, we tend to ignore that an action might have a financial implication. We don’t think practically about the process and how to handle the finances,” she said.

Johri’s advice was to build an emergency corpus as quickly as possible, so that even if Sharma had to take a break, they would not have to compromise on healthcare and the general well-being of the family. For Sharma, it was a relief to be able to talk to Johri about her financial as well as personal life at such a stressful time.

The primary financial goal Sharma had was to take care of her child’s health, but Johri’s perspective was more long term.“She told me I should build a corpus for my child’s higher education. Until then, I didn’t have a dedicated corpus and my savings were for daily expenses. I started saving specifically for my son,” she said.

Next on the agenda was Sharma’s original purpose for approaching the planner: investing in mutual funds. “She asked me to go to Paisabazaar.com and do my own research, and gave me a few options to choose from. I chose a few funds and started investing ₹5,000 in each. The markets are down now, but Shilpi told me I should look at it from a long-term perspective, so I’m staying put,” said Sharma.

Sharma found more than a financial planner in Johri. “She also helped me with handling the job change and gave useful advice. For instance, she asked me to find a rented accommodation closer to my work place or my husband’s, so that one of us could save time and money,” she said.

For Sharma, what started out as seeking financial planning advice turned into a wholesome exercise in planning and organising major aspects of her life and she feels she made the right choice at the right time.