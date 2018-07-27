Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty crosses 11,200 for first time; ITC jumps 5%
In intraday trade, BSE Sensex surged 288 points to a fresh record high of 37,272.86, while the Nifty 50 rose 65.45 points to a new high of 11,237.45. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Jul 27 2018. 09 44 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.43 am ISTDr Reddy’s shares down 2% as AstraZeneca files suit against company
- 9.25 am ISTHindalco shares surge 6% on Aleris acquisition
- 9.22 am ISTITC shares jump 5% after Q1 earnings
- 9.18 am ISTSensex, Nifty 50 trade at record highs
- 9.13 am ISTRupee gains for 3rd session against US dollar
- 9.05 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 soared to fresh record highs on Friday as first-quarter earnings boosted investor sentiment amid mixed global cues. In intraday trade, BSE Sensex surged 288 points to a fresh record high of 37,272.86, while the Nifty 50 rose 65.45 points to a new high of 11,237.45. The Indian rupee strengthened for third sessions against US dollar tracking gains in local equities and Asian currencies. Asian stocks traded mixed following Wall Street as the worsening Sino-US trade dispute kept investors in the region cautious, despite signs of rapprochement between US and Europe. Oil prices extended their recovery, after Saudi Arabia suspended oil shipments through a strait in the Red Sea following an attack on two oil tankers. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.43 am IST Dr Reddy’s shares down 2% as AstraZeneca files suit against companyDr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd shares fell 2.4% to Rs 2,083.10. AstraZeneca Plc has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court relating to infringement of three patents on generic version of heart disease drug Brilinta, Dr. Reddy’s says in an exchange filing. Moreover, Dr. Reddy’s Labs net profit came in at Rs 476 crore ($69.31 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 66.6 crore a year earlier.
- 9.25 am IST Hindalco shares surge 6% on Aleris acquisitionHindalco Industries Ltd shares rose 6% to Rs 218.65 after the company said it has agreed to buy US aluminium sheet maker Aleris Corp. at an enterprise value of $2.58 billion to create the world’s second-largest aluminium maker.
- 9.22 am IST ITC shares jump 5% after Q1 earningsShares of ITC Ltd surged 5% to Rs 300 after the company posted a 10% increase in net profit in the June quarter as higher taxes on cigarettes outweighed healthy performance by other segments. The cigarette and consumer goods producer recorded a profit of ₹2,818.68 crore in the three months ended 30 June. Gross sales grew 13.5% on-year to ₹18,171.66 crore.
- 9.13 am IST Rupee gains for 3rd session against US dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened for third sessions against US dollar tracking gains in local equities and Asian currencies. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 68.60 a dollar, up 0.10% from its previous close of 68.67. The currency opened at 68.63 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.76%, from its Thursday’s close of 7.787%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $1.01 million and $6.05 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.05 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ In the US, the major stock indexes traded in different directions on Thursday as investors grappled with a disastrous quarterly report from Facebook. Asian shares edged higher on Friday, with Australia leading the advance in the morning after a mixed session on Wall Street which saw technology stocks lag.■ HDFC AMC IPO, which opened on Wednesday, has attracted strong demand from investors. At the end of Day 2, the category reserved for retail investors was subscribed 3.50 times while that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 5.89 times and non-institutional investors 13.91 times. ■ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is moving to shut down the corporate debt restructuring (CDR) system, its very first loan recast mechanism, following its latest framework on stressed asset resolution.■ With an eye on increasing its share of sales to the automotive segment, billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla announced that his aluminium and copper producing giant Hindalco Industries Ltd intends to acquire Ohio-based aluminium sheet-maker Aleris Corp. at an enterprise valuation of $2.58 billion. ■ The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has approved the merger of Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd after the companies paid ₹ 3,900 crore in cash and ₹ 3,300 crore in bank guarantees towards one-time spectrum charges, a senior DoT official said.■ Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a consolidated net profit during the June quarter (Q1) on the back of a deferred tax gain of ₹ 515.6 crore, which helped it avoid a loss, as the brutal tariff war triggered by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd continued unabated during the quarter.■ Cigarette and consumer goods maker ITC Ltd said its net profit in the June quarter had grown 10% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹ 2,818.68 crore even as gross revenue grew 13.5% over the same period last year, affected by a steep increase in taxes on cigarettes.■ Cover Story, the fast fashion brand owned by Kishore Biyani’s Future Style Lab, is aiming to generate ₹100 crore in sales in the ongoing financial year.■ Earnings corner: Bank of Baroda, HCL Technologies Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd are among the companies that will be announcing their June quarter earnings today.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
First Published: Fri, Jul 27 2018. 09 06 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Q1 results: Ambuja Cements earnings beat estimates, but stock remains a laggard
- BHEL Q1 results: A long way to go on path to recovery
- Q1 results: Hero MotoCorp misses profit, pricing strategy now key
- Q1 results: JSW Steel’s fear of imports is well founded
- Larsen and Toubro Q1 results: Growth in infra biz leads the way