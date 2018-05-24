Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex rises 130 points, Nifty above 10450, Jet Airways shares slump 8%
BSE Sensex trades higher by 130 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,450. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, May 24 2018. 09 32 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.30 am ISTMarket update: Sensex gains over 100 points
- 9.27 am ISTRupee trades higher against US dollar
- 9.23 am ISTAsian shares trade lower
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in the opening trade on Thursday against its previous day’s closing. NSE’s Nifty 50 also gained past 10,450 in the morning trade. Asian stocks declined as traders were cautious over escalating geopolitical and trade risks and uncertainty about the planned US-North Korea summit. US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday—paring earlier losses—after the Federal Reserve said it would be comfortable letting inflation temporarily run above its inflation target. The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar in the opening trade. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.27 am IST Rupee trades higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Thursday strengthened against the US dollar in the opening trade amid mixed cues from Asian currencies. The rupee was trading at 68.33 against the US dollar, up 0.20% from its previous close of 68.43. The currency opened at 68.32 a dollar. So far this year the currency fell 6.53%. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.835% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.849%.
- 9.23 am IST Asian shares trade lowerAsian shares moved lower on Thursday as investors fretted about new setbacks in US-China trade talks, but negative sentiment was tempered by US Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggesting it would not raise the tempo at which it increases interest rates.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. The Nikkei dropped 1.2% to 22,425.19 points by midmorning, after falling to 22,389.94, the lowest level since 9 May. (Reuters)
First Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 09 31 AM IST

