Live now
Markets LIVE; Sensex, Nifty set for muted start; RCom, HDFC in focus
SGX Nifty futures traded 22 points higher at 10742.50, indicating a muted start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Jan 04 2019. 08 53 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are set for a cautious start on Friday amid continued selling in global markets. Japan stocks slumped 4% on its first trading day of the year, leading Asian stocks lower, after weak economic data added to anxiety about global growth and Apple’s sales outlook cut sunk US stocks. Moreover, in India, investors turned cautious ahead of corporate earnings season beginning next week, with TCS and Infosys reporting December quarter results in the first round. Oil prices fell nearly 1% after the US showed signs of following Asia into an economic slowdown, although supply cuts by producer club OPEC kept declines in check. SGX Nifty futures traded 22 points higher at 10742.50, indicating a muted start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.53 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices fall, gold at over 6-month high, metals gainOil prices fell after the US followed most other major economies into a manufacturing downturn, although supply cuts by producer club OPEC kept declines in check. International Brent crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.7% at $55.56 a barrel. US WTI crude oil futures were at $46.93 per barrel, down 16 cents, or 0.3%.Metals: London copper rose more than 1% on bargain buying although the market is poised for its biggest weekly decline in almost two months on worries over slowing consumption in top consumer China. Three-month LME copper rose 1.1% to $5,801.5 a tonne and the most-traded copper contract in Shanghai slid 1.1% to $6,806.63 a tonne.Gold prices rose to a fresh 6-1/2 month high as tumbling share markets on the back of weak US data fanned fears of a global economic slowdown, putting the safe haven metal on track for a third weekly gain. Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,297.20 per ounce, having earlier touched its highest since mid-June at $1,298.34. The metal has risen more than 1% so far this week. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,298.70 per ounce. Reuters
- 8.43 am IST Asian stocks trade lower, Japan down 4%Japan stocks slumped on its first trading day of the year, leading Asian stocks lower, after weak economic data added to anxiety about global growth and Apple Inc.’s sales outlook cut sunk U.S. stocks. Yen slipped after Thursday’s shock surge. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average dropped as much as 3.9 percent as traders returned from an extended new-year break, while Australian shares also slipped. The S&P 500 Index slid 2.5 percent on Thursday for the steepest sell-off since Christmas Eve as Apple tumbled after citing an unforeseen slowdown in China.Japan’s Topix index fell 2.3 percent as of 11:29 a.m. in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.9 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.8 percent. S&P 500 futures edged up 0.1 percent. Bloomberg
First Published: Fri, Jan 04 2019. 08 43 AM IST
Topics: Markets Live sensex Nifty Live updates sensex live
Latest News »
- WhatsApp Dark Mode, other new features coming in 2019
- Markets LIVE; Sensex, Nifty set for muted start; RCom, HDFC in focus
- Planning to sell your old device? Wipe it clean to ensure no one can recover personal data
- Contrary to Elon Musk’s tweet, Tesla is not the No. 1 premium carmaker
- Asian stocks track US losses on growth worries