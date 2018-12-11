Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for nervous start amid uncertainty after Urjit Patel’s resignation
SGX Nifty Futures traded 136 points lower at 10,382, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights
- Mumbai: Indian shares are set to open with sharp losses today amid uncertainly ahead of the final assembly election results from five states. Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 slumped 2% in the previous session after exit polls released after market hours on Friday projected the BJP losing power in Rajasthan and facing a tight finish in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh— three states where it is in power. Another key event that will drive the markets was the resignation of RBI governor Urjit Patel. Monday’s shock resignation of Patel, following a prolonged stand-off between the RBI and the government, has added to the uncertainty. The centre has been seeking to reduce curbs on lending, and gain access to RBI reserves. SGX Nifty Futures traded 136 points lower at 10,382, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.In global markets, Asian stocks extended this week’s declines as investors shrugged off a US rebound. Benchmarks in Japan and South Korea fell, while stocks in Australia were little changed near a two-year low. US futures also declined. Oil prices remained on shaky ground after sliding by 3% the previous day, pressured by a selloff in global markets and doubts over Opec supply cuts. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 7.48 am IST Commodity corner: Gold prices steady, oil unchangedGold prices held steady early on Tuesday, supported by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause its rate hike cycle sooner than previously thought, but a stronger dollar amid Brexit worries weighed on the precious metal. Spot gold was steady at $1,244.71 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at $1,250.1 per ounce.Oil prices remained on shaky ground on Tuesday after sliding by 3 percent the previous day, pressured by weakness in global stock markets and doubts that planned supply cuts led by producer club OPEC will be enough to rein in oversupply. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51 per barrel at 0028 GMT, unchanged from their last close. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.Metals: London base metals recouped some of Monday’s losses in early trade on Tuesday, lifted by a weakening dollar, although poor economic data from top metals consumer China and ongoing Sino-U.S. trade friction capped gains at around half a percent. Three-month LME copper rose by 0.5% to $6,122 a tonne, after shedding 0.9% in the previous session. The most-traded February copper contract in Shanghai was flat at 49,070 yuan ($7,139.22) a tonne. LME aluminium, zinc and lead all added around 0.5%. Reuters
- 7.33 am IST Asian stocks trim losses after US-China talksAsian stocks pared losses Tuesday after further discussions on trade between the U.S. and China. Benchmarks fell in Japan, fluctuated in South Korea and Hong Kong, and ticked higher in China. Shares climbed from intraday lows after a statement saying Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed the timetable for trade talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by phone. U.S. futures pared losses. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index recovered from the lowest intraday level since April to finish higher.The MSCI Asia Pacific fell 0.1 percent as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent after reaching a two-year low. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 percent. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.2 percent at the close of trading in New York Monday. Bloomberg
