Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 10,200; Asian Paints down 5%
Markets Live: Sensex and Nifty were under pressure today with Asian Paints share prices slumping 5%
Last Modified: Tue, Oct 23 2018. 09 55 AM IST
Highlights
- Sensex and Nifty saw strong selling pressure in early trade today,tracking weak global markets. The rupee also fell against the US dollar today. The Sensex was down nearly 200 points while Nifty traded below 10,200. Asian Paints shares fell over 5% on Q2 earnings. Asian Paints’ consolidated net profit and revenue growth in Q2 also fell short of analysts’ expectations. Asian Paints announced results post market hours yesterday.
- IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading todayThe Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed lower on Monday as shares of big banks fell broadly. Worries about a deluge of corporate earnings reports coming this week and rising geopolitical tensions also dampened investor sentiment.Asian markets fell in morning trade on Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined more than 100 points overnight on Wall Street.SpiceJet seeks more time to pay for aircraft lease: SpiceJet Ltd has sought a three-month extension from a leasing company for making payments on aircraft leases as a delay in delivery of 737 Max planes by Boeing Co. has caused liquidity issues at the budget airline, said ratings agency Crisil Ltd. Reliance, BP to jointly set up 2,000 petrol pumps in India: British oil major BP Plc and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are planning to jointly set up as many as 2,000 petrol pumps in India over the next three years, reports Mint.GSK Pharma Q2 profit down 23% to Rs101 crore: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)Pharmaceuticals reported 22.67% fall in standalone net profit to Rs100.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2018.PNB Housing Finance raises Rs1,775 crore through commercial papers: PNB Housing Finance said it has raised Rs1,775 crore by issuing commercial papers (CPs) to mutual funds and banks during this month.Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit dives nearly 30% to Rs1,815 crore: Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a 29.8% fall in second-quarter profit, dented by higher expenses.IL&FS appoints advisers for debt resolution plan: The board at India’s Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) said it has appointed two advisers for assisting them in its debt resolution exercise.Affle Holdings gets Sebi’s go ahead for India unit IPO: Singapore-based Affle Holdings has received capital markets regulator Sebi’s go ahead to launch the initial share-sale offering of its Indian unit, merchant banking sources said.Earnings corner: Ambuja Cement, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, HDFC Life, RBL Bank and TVS Motor are among the companies that will be announcing their September quarter earnings on Tuesday.
First Published: Tue, Oct 23 2018. 09 34 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Hindustan Zinc dividend payout offsets dull Q2 results
- Q2 results no blockbuster for Inox Leisure as margins disappoint
- NBFC scare shaves 8.5% of IndusInd Bank share price
- Q2 results portent a dull Diwali for paint stocks investors
- Reliance Jio seen overtaking Vodafone Idea, Airtel to become India’s largest telecom firm by 2018-end