Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower, Infosys shares fall 5%
BSE Sensex trades lower by around 100 points, while the Nifty 50 traded below 10,450. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Apr 16 2018. 09 27 AM IST
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty 50 opened lower on Monday amid geopolitical tensions over Syria and trade war concerns. Sensex fell over 200 points in the opening session, while the Nifty 50 traded near 10,400 level in the morning hours. The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies. On macro front, the government will issue wholesale price inflation data after 12.30pm. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
