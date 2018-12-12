The firm"s argument is that the acquisition will give a leg-up to its products and platforms businesshttps://t.co/1q2VLC546v— Livemint (@livemint) December 12, 2018
Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty above 10600 led by banks, auto stocks
Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and Axis Bank are among top gainers on key indices, whereas Dr Reddy’s, Titan, ITC and ICICI Bank lead losses. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Dec 12 2018. 10 06 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.06 am ISTHCL Tech shares up over 1%
- 9.50 am ISTDr Reddy’s Labs falls over 1% on US court ruling
- 9.37 am ISTMarket Update: Sensex, Nifty rally for 2nd day
- 9.27 am ISTBanks, NBFCs rise on hopes of easing RBI norms
- 9.19 am ISTRupee extends losses against US dollar
- 9.07 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices rise over 1%, gold rates steady
- 9.02 am ISTAsian stocks rise on US-China trade optimism
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 advanced following positive cues from the global markets and as investors digested final results from assembly elections of five states, which showed BJP might lose power in all three key state Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh—where it was in power.The government on Tuesday appointed Shaktikanta Das, member of the fifteenth finance commission, as RBI governor. Equity benchmarks rose in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, and the Aussie ticked higher following positive signs on the outlook for U.S.-China trade talks. Here are the latest updates from the markets.
- 10.06 am IST HCL Tech shares up over 1%HCL Tech shares rose as much as 1.6% to Rs 972.25 per share.
- 9.50 am IST Dr Reddy’s Labs falls over 1% on US court rulingShares of Dr Reddy’s Labs fell as much as 1.58% to Rs 2666.15 after a US court ruled that Dr. Reddy’s Labs will have to wait a little longer before it can start selling a generic version of Indivior Plc’s Suboxone Film opioid addiction treatment, Bloomberg reported. The sales ban will remain in force to give Indivior time to challenge a Nov. 20 appeals court decision it lost.
- 9.37 am IST Market Update: Sensex, Nifty rally for 2nd dayThe BSE Sensex traded 246.16 points, or 0.70%, up at 35,396.17, and the Nifty 50 was up 67.85 points, or 0.64%, to 10,617. The BSE mid- and small-cap indices rose over 1%. All the sectoral indices on BSE advanced, with telecom rising most at near 2%. Basic materials, consumer discretionary goods, auto, metal and realty rose over 1%.
- 9.27 am IST Banks, NBFCs rise on hopes of easing RBI normsShares of banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) outperformed benchmark indices, hoping that the new RBI governor might re-examine the demand for an easier prompt corrective action (PCA) framework and a special liquidity window. Among banking stocks, Corporation Bank up 6%, Dena Bank 4.3%, Uco Bank 4.3%, Central Bank of India 4%, YES Bank 3.5%, Indian Overseas Bank 3.4%, Andhra Bank 2.6%, Syndicate Bank 2.6%, Allahabad Bank 2%, Bank of India 2%. Among NBFC stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance 2.5%, Edelweiss Financial Services 1%, Can Fin Home 2%, IIFL Holdings 1.7%, Bajaj Finance 1.5%, Bajaj Finserv 1.3%.
- 9.19 am IST Rupee extends losses against US dollarThe Indian rupee extended its losses on Wednesday against the US dollar after ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a setback in the three state elections, and also after the government announced a former bureaucrat as a central bank chief. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 72.10 a dollar, down 0.33% from its Tuesday’s close of 71.87. The currency opened at 72.02 a dollar. The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.475% from its previous close of 7.528%.
- 9.07 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices rise over 1%, gold rates steadyOil prices climbed by more than 1% on Wednesday, lifted by expectations that an OPEC-led supply cut announced last week for 2019 would stabilise markets as well as hopes that long-running Sino-American trade tensions could ease. International Brent crude oil futures Were at $60.89 per barrel at 0212 GMT, up 69 cents, or 1.15% from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.25 per barrel, up 60 cents, or 1.2%.Gold prices were steady early on Wednesday, supported by expectations of fewer rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year, while palladium traded at a premium to gold. Spot gold inched up 0.1% to $1,244.40 per ounce, as of 0115 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,249.9 per ounce.Metals: Most base metals edged higher on Wednesday, supported by progress in trade talks between the United States and China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1% to $6,175 a tonne by 0132 GMT, while the Shanghai copper contract rose 0.6% to 49,280 yuan ($7,169.77) a tonne. All other London metals rose slightly, while most Shanghai metals also gained. Shanghai aluminium bucked the trend with a fall of 0.3% to 13,620 yuan a tonne. Reuters
- 9.02 am IST Asian stocks rise on US-China trade optimismAsian equities climbed with U.S. and European stock futures and the offshore yuan following positive signs on the outlook for U.S.-China trade talks. Equity benchmarks rose in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, and the Aussie ticked higher. News that Canada granted bail to Huawei CFO helped bolster sentiment as trading began in Asia. President Donald Trump added to the positive mood, telling Reuters he’d consider intervening in the case if it helped get a China deal, and would meet with President Xi Jinping if needed to advance trade negotiations.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 1.3% as of 11:52 a.m. in Tokyo. Japan’s Topix index added 2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.4%. Shanghai Composite gained 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.7%. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 was little changed at the close of trading in New York. Futures on the Euro Stoxx 50 added 0.3%. Bloomberg
First Published: Wed, Dec 12 2018. 09 02 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Escorts: Japanese joint venture to hone growth in tractors
- HCL Tech’s acquisition of IBM products raises more questions than answers
- Investors ignore NMDC’s price cuts, and worry about its Donimalai iron ore mine instead
- Steel stocks get winter chill as China demand issues resurface
- Why Uday Kotak’s defiance is scaring his bank’s investors