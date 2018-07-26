Q1 results: JSW Steel"s fear of imports is well founded.— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) July 26, 2018
Fall in steel prices is a key risk..https://t.co/54QHPnwNTC @ravi_ananth
Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty extend record run led by banking stocks
BSE Sensex rises 167.95 points to a fresh record high of 37,026.18, while the Nifty 50 gains 47.6 points to all time high of 11,179.60. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 11 36 AM IST
Highlights
- 11.28 am ISTSensex, Nifty 50 extend run
- 11.10 am ISTShriram Transport Finance Q1 profit rises
- 11.03 am ISTQ1 results: JSW Steel’s fear of imports is well founded
- 10.31 am ISTHero MotoCorp results disappoint analysts
- 10.25 am ISTBlue Star shares rise over 3% as unit gets Rs 100 crore order
- 10.17 am ISTDr Reddy’s shares rise over 1% on new drug launch
- 10.00 am ISTAmbuja Cements shares up 5% after Q1 earnings
- 9.44 am ISTPC Jeweller shares erase losses
- 9.30 am ISTNifty hits record high
- 9.27 am ISTPSU bank shares trade higher helped by Canara Bank results
- 9.25 am ISTL&T shares up over 1% after Q1 earnings
- 9.18 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade higher
- 9.15 am ISTRupee trades higher against US dollar
- 9.08 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex hit the 37,000-mark for the first time on Thursday and NSE’s Nifty 50 also touched an all-time high driven by optimism that earnings growth will pick up further because of favourable government policies. In intraday trade, BSE Sensex rose 167.95 points to a fresh record high of 37,026.18, while the Nifty 50 gained 47.6 points to all time high of 11,179.60. Gains in Asian shares after US-European Union signed a deal to ease trade tensions also supported local markets. Asian stocks moved higher after President Donald Trump agreed with the European Commission chief to suspend new tariffs while continuing to negotiate over trade. Brent crude led oil prices higher, extending gains into a third day. The Indian rupee strengthened marginally against US dollar tracking gains in local equities and Asian currencies. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.28 am IST Sensex, Nifty 50 extend runBSE Sensex traded higher by 140.99 points to 36,999.22, while the Nifty 50 rose 40.50 points, or 0.35%, to 11,172.50. In intraday trade, the Sensex rose 167.95 points to a fresh record high of 37,026.18, while the Nifty 50 gained 47.6 points to all time high of 11,179.60.BSE MidCap and SmallCap gained 0.74% and 0.44%, respectively. Fifteen out of 19 sectoral indices on BSE traded higher led by bankex, finance, basic materials and utilities. IT, teck, capital goods and metal declined. On NSE, Nifty PSU Bank Index rose over 4%.SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers, whereas L&T, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank and Hero MotoCorp were among major losers.
- 11.10 am IST Shriram Transport Finance Q1 profit risesShriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd reported a profit after tax of Rs 573 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, compared to Rs 460 crore a year ago and higher than the Reuters consensus forecast of Rs 547 crore. Q1 revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,732 crore from Rs 3,116 crore last year. Shriram Transport Finance shares traded 4.27% up at Rs 1,339.25. In intraday trade, it rose 5.11% to a high of Rs 1,350.05.
- 11.03 am IST Q1 results: JSW Steel’s fear of imports is well foundedWhile JSW Steel’s domestic sales continued to be on an upswing, imports have increased too prompting the company to seek trade measures to limit the influx. JSW Steel shares traded 1.34% down at Rs 316.65.
- 10.31 am IST Hero MotoCorp results disappoint analystsHero MotoCorp Ltd’s June quarter (Q1) net profit of ₹ 909 crore has been a bit disappointing for many analysts who were expecting the company to report a profit of about ₹ 1,000 crore. Shares were trading at Rs 3097.70, down by Rs 14.25. Read more
- 10.25 am IST Blue Star shares rise over 3% as unit gets Rs 100 crore orderBlue Star Ltd shares jumped as much as 3.32% to Rs 695 after the company said its subsidiary Blue Star Engineering and Electronics Ltd has won a Rs 100 crore order from Uttar Pradesh Medical and Health Services (UPMHS), Lucknow, for supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of 28 Medical CT Scanners.
- 10.00 am IST Ambuja Cements shares up 5% after Q1 earningsAmbuja Cements Ltd shares rose 5% to Rs 219.60. Ambuja Cements has reported a 5% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹684 crore (₹718 crore) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, largely due to lower realisation and fall in contribution from its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
- 9.44 am IST PC Jeweller shares erase lossesShares of PC Jeweller Ltd erased early losses and gained as much as 4.35% to Rs 87.50. Rating firm Care Ratings has downgraded PC Jeweller’s INR2b fixed deposit program to BBB(FD) from A(FD) with a negative outlook on continuous share-price volatility and significant market capital erosion.
- 9.27 am IST PSU bank shares trade higher helped by Canara Bank resultsShares of state-run banks traded higher after better-than-expected first-quarter results from Canara Bank. Canara Bank shares rose 5% to Rs 270.80 after the bank reported 12% increase in its net profit to Rs 281 crore against Rs 252 crore a year ago. State Bank of India rose 1.9%, Bank of Baroda 1.7%, Indian Bank 1.4%, UCo Bank 1.4%, Bank of India 1.3%, Indian Overseas Bank 1.3%, Central Bank of India 1.2%.
- 9.25 am IST L&T shares up over 1% after Q1 earningsLarsen & Toubro Ltd rose 1.4% to Rs 1,339 after the company posted a 36% rise in Q1 profit, beating street estimates, helped by strong performance in its infrastructure business. Net profit rose to ₹ 1,215 crore ($176.80 million) in the quarter ended 30 June from ₹ 893 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Read more
- 9.15 am IST Rupee trades higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Thursday strengthened marginally against US dollar tracking gains in local equities and Asian currencies. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.70 a dollar, up 0.12% from its previous close of 68.79. The currency opened at 68.70 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.786%, from its Wednesday’s close of 7.787%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $919.10 million and $6.07 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.08 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian stocks edged higher, tracking the gains in the US markets. Overnight US stocks closed with gains after the US President Donald Trump secured some concessions from the European Union to avoid an escalation in trade tensions, reports The Wall Street Journal. S&P 500 gained 0.9% to 2,846.■ Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) posted a 36% rise in Q1 profit, beating street estimates, helped by strong performance in its infrastructure business. Net profit rose to ₹ 1,215 crore ($176.80 million) in the quarter ended 30 June from ₹ 893 crore a year earlier.■ Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s June quarter profit missed estimates as higher commodity prices hurt profitability. Net profit remained nearly flat year-on-year at Rs 909 crore in the quarter ended June. That’s lower than the Rs 1,010 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.■ Vodafone India’s revenue for the June quarter declined 31.1% due to the ongoing tariff war in India’s telecom industry and cuts in interconnection usage charges for both domestic and international calls.■ InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-run IndiGo airlines has grounded five Airbus A320neo planes at New Delhi airport after issues with Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines.■ The Chandigarh bench of the National Company Law Tribunal approved the resolution plan by Liberty House to acquire the assets of Amtek Auto Ltd.■ The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench rejected the resolution plan offered for Jyoti Structures, reports Business Standard. It has directed the resolution professional to file applications for its liquidation, the report says.■ Lenders are likely to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd (GCEL), Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd, Lanco Anpara Power Ltd and Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd ( JITPL), reports Mint.■ Earnings today: It will be a results-heavy day. CESC Ltd, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, Container Corp of India Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, ITC Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the June quarter today.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 09 21 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Q1 results: Ambuja Cements earnings beat estimates, but stock remains a laggard
- BHEL Q1 results: A long way to go on path to recovery
- Q1 results: Hero MotoCorp misses profit, pricing strategy now key
- Q1 results: JSW Steel’s fear of imports is well founded
- Larsen and Toubro Q1 results: Growth in infra biz leads the way