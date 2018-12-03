Sebi extends deadline for transfer of shares in demat form to April 1
Shares in the demat form will help in maintaining a transparent record of shareholding at companies amid rising concerns over beneficial ownership of entities
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi Monday extended the deadline for transfer of shares of listed companies only in demat form to April 1.
The last date has been extended after taking into consideration representations from shareholders as the initial deadline was to end on December 5. Shares in the demat form will help in maintaining a transparent record of shareholding at companies amid rising concerns over beneficial ownership of entities.
In March, Sebi’s board decided that except in case of transmission or transposition of securities, requests for effecting transfer of securities will not be processed unless the securities are held in the dematerialised form with a depository. This measure was to come into effect from December 5.
“Subsequently, the regulator has received representations from shareholders for extension of the date of compliance. In view of the same, the deadline has been extended and the aforesaid requirement of transfer of securities only in demat form shall now come into force from April 1, 2019,” it said in a statement.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Money »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Sebi extends deadline for transfer of shares in demat form to April 1
- Jet Airways to stop free meals for economy class passengers
- 70% of Congress candidates in Telangana face criminal charges: report
- The reasons why irate farmers are taking out rallies
- E-commerce firms not liable to collect TCS from suppliers with less than ₹20 lakh turnover: CBIC
Mark to Market »
- Cement firms in South India to feel the chill from price slump in Nov
- No hike in Uttar Pradesh sugar cane price a blessing
- Tyre firms to gain when replacement demand, lower input costs kick in
- Agrarian crisis clear & present danger for Indian economy
- Amazon’s Future Retail deal goes beyond tackling Flipkart