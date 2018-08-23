Oil holds gains near $68 on US inventory drop, weaker dollar

Oil stockpiles declined 5.84 million barrels last week. Photo: Bloomberg

New York: Oil in New York held gains near $68 a barrel as US crude inventories fell the most in four weeks and as the US dollar weakened.

The October contract was little changed after advancing 3.1% the previous session. Nationwide stockpiles declined 5.84 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday. That compares with a 2 million-barrel-drop forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed on Thursday after five days of declines that increased the appeal of dollar-denominated commodities.

Oil has regained some of its losses this month amid speculation trade tensions between the US and China and a potential spillover from a currency crisis in Turkey have eased. Renewed US sanctions aimed at curbing Iranian oil exports, which are set to take effect in early November, could tighten global supply levels as President Donald Trump’s plans to release crude from America’s strategic reserve were seen short of filling the gap.

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery traded at $68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 14 cents, at 9:24 a.m. in Tokyo. The contract added $2.02 to settle at $67.86 on Wednesday. Total volume traded was about 71 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement traded at $74.76 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, down 2 cents. Prices climbed $2.15 to $74.78 on Wednesday, the highest level in three weeks. The global benchmark crude traded at a $6.75 premium to WTI.