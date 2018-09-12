Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for flat start ahead of CPI inflation data
SGX Nifty Futures traded marginally higher, indicating a flat opening for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Sep 12 2018. 08 51 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open flat ahead of August retail inflation data due later today amid mixed cues from global markets. Asian stocks are heading for a 10th day of losses as investors see no end in sight for trade tensions. The region’s currencies have also been hit by prospects for tighter US monetary policy following a raft of strong American economic data. US stocks rose as the surge in crude buoyed energy shares. SGX Nifty Futures traded marginally higher, indicating a flat opening for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Oil prices jumped as a potentially devastating hurricane headed for the American east coast. Moreover, the government will issue consumer price inflation and index of industrial production data after 5.30pm today. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.51 am IST Commodity Corner: Gold prices move higher, oil also gainsGold prices inched down after touching two-week lows in the previous session, with investors staying away from bullion on fears the US-China trade war could escalate. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,196.21 an ounce, after hitting its lowest since 24 August at $1,187.21 on Tuesday. US gold futures were mostly steady at $1,202.40 an ounce. Gold prices dropped more than 12 percent from a peak hit in April.Oil prices rose after a report of falling crude inventories and the looming sanctions against Iran fuelled expectations of a tightening market. Prices were also pushed up by Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall on the U.S. East Coast on Friday, and which has caused fuel shortages following the evacuation of millions of households and businesses. US WTI crude futures were at $69.81 per barrel, up 56 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last settlement. Brent crude futures climbed 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.30 a barrel.Metals: Shanghai base metals fell across the board in early trade. Aluminium fell more than 1 percent to a three week-low on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. The nickel fell as much as 2 percent in Shanghai to 100,270 yuan a tonne, its lowest since 12 April, as China’s ferrous complex continued to plummet. LME nickel lost 0.9 percent to hit $12,125 a tonne, its lowest since 28 December. Reuters
- 8.35 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Overnight US markets closed with gains. S&P 500 rose 0.37% to 2,887 on buying in shares of energy companies. Asian stocks opened mixed as the US-China trade concerns continue to weigh on investor sentiment.■ Jaguar Land Rover’s chief executive issued a warning saying a bad Brexit deal could put tens of thousands of jobs at risk and cost the company more than £1.2 billion a year ($1.6 billion), reports Bloomberg.■ Reliance Capital reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 272 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. The company had registered a loss in April-June period of 2017-18.■ Seven firms have submitted non-binding offers to acquire PNB Housing Finance in a deal estimated at around $2.3 billion, reports The Times of India.■ The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund is close to purchasing IDFC Infrastructure Finance, a dedicated debt infrastructure fund, for around Rs 1,000 crore, reports The Economic Times.■ A U.S. regulator said it would launch an investigation into an off-road utility vehicle produced by Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd following a complaint by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV that it infringed upon the intellectual property rights of its Jeep design, reports Reuters.■ Suzlon Energy entered into an agreement with CLP India to divest 49% stake in two of its solar projects. The two projects have a power purchase agreement at a fixed tariff for 25 years, reports Business Standard.■ Coal India Ltd initiated talks with Barapukuria Coal Mining Company, Bangladesh’s coal producer, to help it explore coal mines as well as set up new projects, reports Business Standard. R. Sree Ram/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Wed, Sep 12 2018. 08 35 AM IST