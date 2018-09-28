Ircon International shares fall 11% on market debut

Ircon shares listed at Rs 422 on NSE

Mumbai : Ircon International has made a tepid stock exchange debut on Friday. The state-owned railways engineering and construction was listed at Rs 422 a share on NSE, down 11.16% from its issue price of Rs 475 a piece. The Rs 467-crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 9.9 times during its share sale between 17 September and 19 September, with a price band of Rs 470-475 per share.

After RITES, this is the second stock markets listing by a PSU in financial year 2019. As a part of its disinvestment plans, the government sold around 10% stake in Ircon to raise around Rs 467 crore.

Ahead of its share sale, analysts had said that the issue was fairly valued. “Adjusting for subsidiary investments worth Rs 700 crore, the issue is available at 9.2 times FY18 EPS on higher band, which is attractive,” ICICI Securities said in a note on 12 September.

Over FY15-17, Ircon’s financials were muted which picked up in FY18, recording revenue/net profit growth of 31% and 24%, respectively. Ircon’s order book grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% to Rs 22,400 crore in FY16-18.

Of the total, railway projects comprise 86.7%, highway sector contributes 5.6%, electrical works contributes 5.4% while remainder 2.2% is from the building sector. Major domestic clients for the company include Northern Railways, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, National Institute of Technology (Mizoram) and National Highways Authority of India, among others.

According to Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd, a significant portion of contracts are awarded on a nomination basis while government policy could materially impact the financials.

Ircon provides engineering and construction services to the infrastructure sector. Although the company’s primary focus is on the railway sector, in order to diversify the business, it has expanded itself into allied sectors like highway and road construction. Going ahead, Ircon is looking at increasing presence in the international market and allied sectors and focusing on high value projects.

At 10:15 am, Ircon shares pared some of the early losses and were down 8% at Rs 438 while the broader Nifty50 index was down 0.2%.