Sensex melts more than 1,000 points on global rout

Mumbai: Benchmark equity index Sensex tumbled more than 1,000 points on Thursday morning, joining the meltdown in Asian markets after Wall Street suffered its worst decline in eight months. At 9:41 am, BSE’s 30-share Sensex was down 2.67% or 929.40 points at 33,831.49 points, while National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) 50-share Nifty traded 2.77% or 290.15 points lower at 10,169.95 points.

Earlier in the day, Sensex shed as much as 3% or 1,037.36 points to 33,723.53 points while Nifty dropped as much as 3.07% or 321.50 points to 10138.60.

“The strength in US market was driven by a handful of stocks. The US market went through a corrective phase, on doubts whether high valuation in select few stocks that drove the market higher were justified or not,” said Hemang Jani, senior vice-president and head of advisory at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“Indian markets are now dealing with dual problems - their own macro-economic worries, and now the global woes. I believe the weak sentiment will prevail for a while,” added Jani.

Sensex and Nifty have erased all the gains made in 2018 and is currently trading around 2% lower on a year-to- date basis.

Indian markets have been seeing a sharp correction since last week due to surging crude oil prices, weakening rupee and concerns over default by IL&FS on loan payments.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold a net of $3.5 billion of shares in the year so far, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought a net of Rs 91,064.32 crore of Indian equities in the same period.

Market breadth was extremely negative with five stocks declining for every stock that advanced on BSE. BSE Realty index and BSE metals index shed the most, dropping 3.75% and 3.52% respectively.

Among Sensex stocks, Infosys Ltd. contributed the most to the losses, with a 3.35% decline. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) and HDFC Bank Ltd. followed next, with 2.63% and 1.89% decline respectively.

Aviation stocks bucked the trend and gained after government cut excise duty on jet fuel to 11% from 14% to give relief to airlines troubled by high fuel prices. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation rose 3.9%, SpiceJet Ltd 2.4%, Jet Airways India Ltd 2.3%.