Over 2 lakh non-filers filed ITR in 2017-18, paid income tax of ₹6,416 crore

Minister of state (finance) Shiv Pratap Shukla. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: As many as 2.09 lakh “non-filers” filed income tax returns (ITR) in 2017-18 and paid taxes worth ₹ 6,416 crore, minister of state (finance) Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said the I-T department issued income tax notices to 3.04 lakh persons who had deposited cash of more than ₹ 10 lakh post-demonetisation but had not filed their ITR till the due date.

“As a result, returns were filed by 2.09 lakh of such identified non-filers who have paid self assessment tax of ₹6,416 crore,” Shukla said.

According to the minister, a sustained non-intrusive campaign last fiscal led to 18% jump in direct tax collection to ₹ 10.03 trillion. Also, collection of personal advance tax and personal self-assessment tax grew 23.4% and 29.9%, respectively.

Besides, Enforcement Directorate has registered 37 cases under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with the irregularities relating to the demonetisation.

“Investigations in these cases resulted in attachment of properties worth ₹144.71 crore and seizure of gold weighing 7.538 kg. Moreover, 18 persons were arrested under the provisions of PMLA, 2022, in connection with irregularities relating to demonetisation,” Shukla said.

