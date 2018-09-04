Income tax refund: How to check your status online

Income tax refund is paid when the ITR is processed and the claim of the taxpayer is accepted by the department

The extended deadline for filing income tax return or ITR was August 31. For many taxpayers, the next thing that comes to mind is income tax refund, if any is due. Income tax refund arises when more tax is deposited by a taxpayer, through TDS (tax deducted at source) or advance tax, than his/her actual tax liability. “This happens when aggregate of advance tax, self-assessment tax and TDS is more than what a taxpayer is actually required to pay to the government,” says Naveen Wadhwa, DGM at Taxmann. Income tax refund becomes due when the taxpayer files an income tax return and verifies it.

The income tax refund is paid when the tax return is processed and the claim of the taxpayer is accepted by the department. Usually, the refund is credited directly in the bank account of the taxpayer if complete details of the bank account are furnished in the ITR. “If IFSC of bank account number is not mentioned in the income tax return, a cheque is issued to the assessee,” says Wadhwa.

How to check your income tax refund status online

A taxpayer can check the refund status online through the income tax e-filing website or the TIN NSDL website.

1) Log in to the income tax department’s e-filing website

2. Enter User Id, password, and Captcha code.

3. Click on ‘View Return And Forms’ on the display page.

I

A snapshot from income tax department’s e-filing website

4. Select ‘Income Tax Returns’ from the drop-down menu and then the relevant assessment year

5. On submission, the refund status will be displayed on your screen.

Checking income tax refund status through TIN NSDL website

The Tax Information Network or TIN is a repository of nationwide tax-related information, and has been established by NSDL on behalf of the Income Tax Department.

1. Go to the Services section, then Status Tax Refunds and then Status of Income Tax Refunds.

2. Enter your PAN, relevant assessment year and the Captcha code.

3. Click on the submit button.

Income tax refund status can also be viewed at www.tin-nsdl.com website

4. The status of your refund will be displayed on the screen.

Different types of refund status

1) Refund not determined: It means that income tax return is still under process. Re-check the status after a few days.

2) Refund credited to your bank account: This means that the refund has already been credited to your bank account as provided in your income tax return.

3) Refund cheque has been encashed: It means that the cheque sent by the department has been received by the taxpayer and has been encashed.

d) Refund expired: If an income-tax refund cheque is not presented within 90 days, it will expire. In that case, the taxpayer has to apply for re-issue of cheque, says Wadhwa.

e) Refund returned: This status occurs when the cheque sent via Speed Post is not delivered and is returned to the department. In such cases, the refund is cancelled and the taxpayer has to apply for reissue of the cheque.

f) Refund through direct credit mode has failed: It means that the refund could not be credited to your bank account because of wrong bank details, etc.

g) Refund adjusted against previous year’s outstanding demand: “This status appears when there is an outstanding demand which not been paid yet and such demand has been adjusted against the refund. But before adjusting the same, department will send a notice intimating the adjustment,” says Wadhwa.

When to send a refund reissue request and how to send it

If the income tax refund could not be credited into the bank account for any reason, in such cases, a request for reissue of refund can be raised with the department:

1) Log into the income tax department’s e-filing website

2) Go to My Account and then Service Request.

3) Click on ‘New Request’ from the first drop-down menu.

4) Click on ‘Refund Reissue’ from the second drop-down menu.

5) Choose the relevant Assessment Year for which the income tax return has been filed

6) Fill up all the required details to raise a refund reissue request

7) You can also update the address, if required

8) Click on submit button to raise the request