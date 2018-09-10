Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty near 11,550

Monthly inflows from mutual fund SIPs have more than doubled in the past two years and now stand at ₹7,658 crore. This is despite the correction in the markets this year. https://t.co/aHp07zX6vu— Livemint (@livemint) September 10, 2018
Last Modified: Mon, Sep 10 2018. 09 16 AM IST
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open lower today, tracking negative cues from global markets. Asian shares began the week in the red, faltering for the eighth straight day while the dollar held on to recent gains as US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on a further $267 billion worth of Chinese imports. Beijing has warned of retaliation if Washington launches any new measures. SGX Nifty Futures traded 45 points lower, suggesting a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Meanwhile, DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 942.45 crore on net basis on Friday, while FIIs bought equities worth Rs 37.56 crore, provisional data showed. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.15 am IST Rupee falls to fresh low against dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday weakened further against the US dollar after India’s current account deficit widened to four quarter high due to higher crude oil prices. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 72.16 a dollar, down 0.58% from its Friday’s close of 71.74. It opened at 72.11 per dollar and touched a low of 72.18 per dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 8.074%, from its previous close of 8.029%. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 11.5%, while foreign investors have sold $424.80 million and $6.25 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.07 am IST The curious effect of mutual fund SIPs on Sensex, NiftyMonthly inflows from mutual fund SIPs have more than doubled in the past two years and now stand at ₹7,658 crore. This is despite the correction in the markets this year
- 8.58 am IST Commodity Corner: Gold rates edge lower, oil prices gainGold: Gold prices held on to a small loss from the previous session, as the dollar firmed amid expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in September and fears of escalating trade tensions between US and China. Spot gold rate was down 0.1 percent at $1,194.61 at 7.55am, having fallen 0.4 percent in the previous session. US gold futures were almost flat at $1,200.30 an ounce. Gold rates have fallen over 8 percent this year.Oil: Oil prices rose as US drilling for new production stalled and as the market eyed tighter conditions once Washington’s sanctions against Iran’s crude exports kick in from November. US WTI crude futures were at $67.96 per barrel at 7.30am, up 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement. Brent crude futures climbed 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $77.13 a barrel.Metals: London copper slipped on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to ratchet up trade sanctions on China, raising concerns about weaker demand growth for metals. London Metal Exchange copper fell by 0.7 percent to $5,890 a tonne, after closing mostly flat in the previous session. Zinc premiums jumped $10 to $190-$210 amid a shortfall of supply in China’s domestic market. Reuters
- 8.50 am IST Currencies: Dollar steady as trade tensions keep markets on edgeThe dollar held largely steady against a basket of major currencies thanks to strong US August jobs data and amid fears of a possible escalation in the China-US trade conflict. The dollar on Monday edged lower against the safe-haven Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, trading at 110.94 yen and $0.9693, respectively. The yen strengthened on positive GDP data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was basically flat at 95.381, not far off a three-week high of 95.737 hit on Tuesday last week. Reuters
- 8.42 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian stocks opened lower. Stocks dropped in morning trade as the US dollar climbed against major currencies, reports Reuters. Over the weekend, US stocks closed lower.■ The Sebi may soon summon ICICI Bank Ltd’s on-leave CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar as part of an investigation into alleged regulatory lapses with regard to his business dealings, reports PTI.■ Axis Bank on Saturday said it had received the Reserve Bank of India’s approval to appoint Amitabh Chaudhry as the managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years. Chaudhry’s term will be effective from 1 January 2019 up to 31 December 2021.■ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to conduct an open market operation (OMO) purchase this week to infuse liquidity into the banking system, which is further going to tighten on account of advance tax payments, say bankers.■ Petrol and diesel prices set new records on Sunday as they continued their upward march on fall in rupee and surge in global crude oil rates.■ Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), the unlisted parent to a cluster of companies in various infrastructure verticals, failed to raise immediate funds from shareholders at a snap board meeting on Friday. Meanwhile, rating agency ICRA has effected a multi-notch rating downgrade for IL&FS, reports Business Standard.■ Property developer RMZ is in negotiations to acquire 14-acre land of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in Bengaluru, reports Business Standard.■ Stepping up scouting activities for strategic minerals, NMDC Ltd has approached the Western Australian Government, seeking a license to explore Tungsten, a metal much in need for the Indian defence and aerospace sectors. R. Sree Ram/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Mon, Sep 10 2018. 08 42 AM IST
