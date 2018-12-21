Of late, Sensex and Nifty have been quite resilient to a slew of sudden negative outcomes. https://t.co/hA6KQCjsmC— Livemint (@livemint) December 21, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex falls 90 points, Bharti Airtel shares up 2%
Bharti Airtel, M&M, Tata Motors, HPCL and Yes Bank are among the top gainers on key indices, whereas Indian Oil, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s and HDFC lead losses. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Dec 21 2018. 09 19 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sense and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened lower today as a selloff in global markets continued for a second day after the US Federal Reserve’s outlook on future rate hike path. Asian stocks fell and Japanese equities dropped deeper into a bear market, with regional shares on course to round out the worst week since October. Oil prices climbed after tumbling 5% in the last session, with OPEC production cuts that start next month seen being deeper than previously expected. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.12 am IST Rupee inches lower against dollarThe rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking selloff in global equity markets amid rising concerns over global economic growth. At 9.12am, the rupee was trading at 70.05 a dollar, down 0.49% from its Thursday’s close of 69.70. The rupee opened at 69.94 and touched a high and a low of 69.70 and 70.06, respectively. The 10-year gilt yield was trading at 7.27% from its previous close of 7.275%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 8.76%, while foreign investors have sold $4.37 billion and $7.12 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.07 am IST Why Sensex, Nifty took US Fed rate hike in their strideReacting to the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, equities in the US and European markets corrected on Wednesday, followed by the Asian markets, which began Thursday’s trading session in the red. But as the day progressed, Sensex and Nifty recovered more than its emerging market peers. While China’s Shanghai Composite Index, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, South Korea’s Kospi shed 1% or more, India’s Nifty50 closed the day at 10,951.70, down 0.14%.But, why was India an outlier?
- 9.01 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices rise, gold rates steady, metals edge higherOil prices climbed on Friday after tumbling 5 percent in the last session, with OPEC production cuts that start next month seen being deeper than previously expected. Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 1.51% at $55.17 per barrel, recovering from losses of $2.89 per barrel the session before. US WTI crude futures rose 1.53%, or 70 cents, to $46.58 per barrel.Gold prices held firm on Friday, having climbed to a near six-month high in the previous session, as investors shunned risky assets and the dollar lingered near one-month lows. Spot gold was steady at $1,260.16 per ounce, after jumping over 1% in the previous session. The precious metal hit a high of $1,266.4 on Thursday, a level last touched on June 26. US gold futures declined 0.3% to $1,263.7 per ounce.Metals: Copper prices edged higher in London and Shanghai in early trade on Friday, after a report from an industry study group showed a widening supply deficit. Three-month LME copper rose by 0.3% a tonne to $6,020 a tonne. The most-traded February copper contract in Shanghai nudged up 0.2% to $7,009.72 a tonne. Most other base metals made modest gains in quiet pre-holiday trade, with nickel adding 0.5 percent in London and Shanghai. Reuters
- 8.55 am IST Asian stocks slide, investors rush to yen and bondsGlobal stocks were sailing into Christmas on a sea of red on Friday, as the threat of a U.S. government shutdown and of further hikes in U.S. borrowing costs inflamed investor unease over the economic outlook.The S&P 500 was heading for its worst quarter since the dark days of late 2008, with a loss of 15% so far. The Nasdaq has shed 19.5% from its August peak, just shy of confirming a bear market. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were off another 0.25% on Friday, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.6%.Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.8%, and was down more than 6% for the week so far, while Australian stocks slipped 1% to a two-year trough. Chinese blue chips lost 1.2%, in part after the United States accused Beijing of orchestrating the hacking of government agencies and companies around the world. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Dec 21 2018. 08 55 AM IST