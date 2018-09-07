Current account deficit at 2.4% of GDP in Q1

The rupee fell past 72 per dollar to a record low on Thursday, amid a deepening emerging market contagion and the risk of a wider current account deficit. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: India’s current account deficit stood at 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), $15.8 billion, in the first quarter of the current fiscal, compared with 2.5%, or $15 billion, a year ago. This was due to a higher trade deficit of $45.7 billion during the quarter, against $41.9 billion in the year-ago period.

Net services receipts increased by 2.1% year on year, mainly on the back of a rise in net earnings from software and financial services. Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, stood at $18.8 billion, a 16.9% rise from their level a year ago.

Net foreign direct investment at $9.7 billion during the first quarter of 2018-19 was higher than $7.1 billion in the same period last fiscal.

Portfolio investment recorded a net outflow of $8.1 billion during the quarter, compared with an inflow of $12.5 billion last year, mainly due to net sales in both debt and equity markets.

The rupee fell past 72 per dollar to a record low on Thursday, amid a deepening emerging market contagion and the risk of a wider current account deficit. If the rupee averages 73 to a dollar this year and crude oil, India’s biggest import, averages $76 a barrel for the remaining half of 2018, that could see the country’s oil bill rise by Rs 45,700 crore, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser at the State Bank, wrote in a note Thursday. India imports almost 80% of its crude requirements.

(With inputs from Reuters)