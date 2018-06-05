Rupee trades flat against US dollar ahead of RBI policy review

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.86% from its Monday’s close of 7.876%. Photo: HT

Mumbai: The Indian rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar on Tuesday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly policy outcome.

At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 67.11 against the US dollar, up 0.01% from its previous close of 67.11. The currency opened at 67.08 a dollar.

Of the 15 economists surveyed by Mint, 11 expect the central bank to keep the repo rate—the rate at which the central bank infuses liquidity in the banking system—unchanged at 6%. Only four economists expect RBI to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps).

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.86% from its Monday’s close of 7.876%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 4.83%, while foreign investors have sold $225.90 million and $4.45 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.22% or 78.40 points to 35,103.08. Since January, it has gained 2.8%.

Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.35%, Taiwan dollar 0.19%, Thai baht 0.17%, Singapore dollar 0.1%, Philippines peso 0.09%. However, Malaysian ringgit was down 0.08%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.068, up 0.03% from its previous close of 94.038.