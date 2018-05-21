Live now
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, SBI, TCS, ICICI Bank top gainers
BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,600. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded flat on Monday after declining for last four sessions as investors are cautious over political uncertainty in Karnataka, higher US bond yields and rising oil prices amid earnings season. The Indian rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar tracking losses in Asian currencies. Asian stocks rose as US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin declared the US trade war with China “on hold” following an agreement to drop their tariff threats. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.23 am IST Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday weakened marginally against the US dollar on worries of higher crude oil prices and tracking losses in Asian currencies. The rupee was trading at 68.10 against the US dollar, down 0.13% from its previous close of 68.01. The currency opened at 68.16 a dollar.Last week, Brent crude topped $80 a barrel for the first time since 2014 amid signals that stockpiles of excess oil will continue shrinking around the world. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.895%, up from its Friday’s close of 7.833%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.20 am IST Stocks rally after Mnuchin says Sino-U.S. trade war ‘on hold’Stocks rose on Monday as US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin declared the US trade war with China “on hold” following an agreement to drop their tariff threats that had roiled global markets this year.US S&P mini futures rose 0.60% in Asian trade on Monday. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific Index outside Japan advanced 0.55% in early trade, led by strong gains in greater China. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.0%, Taiwanese shares 1.1% and mainland shares 0.4%. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4%. (Reuters)
