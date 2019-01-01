Karnataka Bank revises up 1-year MCLR by 0.15%

Among others, six-month and three-month MCLRs are revised upward by 0.10% each to 8.75% and 8.70%, respectively. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Private sector lender Karnataka Bank Tuesday said it has revised upward MCLR by 0.15% to 9.10% for one-year tenor.

The revised marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) are effective from January 1, 2019, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Among others, six-month and three-month MCLRs are revised upward by 0.10% each to 8.75% and 8.70%, respectively.

One-month and overnight MCLRs were also raised by 0.10% each, the bank said.

Karnataka Bank is now offering loan of up to Rs 75 lakh at an interest rate of 8.80%(linked to 6-month MCLR of the bank), it said further.

Another private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank said its 1-year MCLR stands at 9.90%, effective from January 1.