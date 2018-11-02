Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex rises 400 points, Nifty reclaims 10,500 led by auto, OMC stocks
BPCL, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank are among top gainers on the key indices. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Nov 02 2018. 09 40 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.40 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty rise over 1%
- 9.24 am ISTHCC shares fall on write offs in real estate unit
- 9.20 am ISTOMC stocks gains on falling oil prices
- 9.16 am ISTBond yield hits 3-month low, rupee gains against dollar
- 8.55 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices down, gold rates steady
- 8.45 am ISTAsian stock markets extend gains
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 advanced over 1% on Friday led by gains in shares of oil companies as oil prices declined. Moreover, positive cues from Asian markets also boosted sentiment. Asian equity markets rose as China and the United States expressed optimism about resolving their trade issues, though a warning from tech giant Apple Inc on holiday sales amid emerging market weakness could weigh on technology shares, Reuters reported. The 10-year government bond yield on Friday fell to a near three-month low as declining crude oil prices eased concerns of inflation and fiscal slippage. The rupee strengthened against the US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.40 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty rise over 1%The BSE Sensex rose 398.44 points, or 1.16%, to 34,830.41, while the Nifty 50 gained 117.35 points, or 1.13%, to 10,497.80. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices surged 1.49% and 1.34%, respectively.All the sectoral indices on BSE traded in green with auto and consumer discretionary goods rising over 2%. Oil and gas, realty, industrials, consumer durables and bankex rose over 1.5%.
- 9.16 am IST Bond yield hits 3-month low, rupee gains against dollarThe 10-year government bond yield on Friday fell to a near three-month low as declining crude oil prices eased concerns of inflation and fiscal slippage. The rupee strengthened for second sessions against the US dollar. At 9.15am, the 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.781% from its previous close of 7.823%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. The rupee was trading at 73.43 a dollar, up 0.43% from its Thursday’s close of 73.45. The currency opened at 73.15 a dollar and touched a high of 73.13 a dollar. Read more
- 8.55 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices down, gold rates steadyOil: Oil prices fell as record crude output by the world’s three largest producers outweighed supply concerns from the start of U.S. sanctions next week against Iran’s petroleum exports. Front-month Brent crude futures were at $72.50 per barrel, down 39 cents, or 0.5%, from their last close. U.S. WTI crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $63.32 a barrel.Gold: Global gold prices were steady in early Asian trade on Friday, after rising about 1.5 percent in the previous session, while the dollar inched up ahead of the U.S. payrolls data due later in the day. Spot gold was steady at $1,232.72 per ounce. Prices climbed to their highest since Oct. 26 at $1,237.39 per ounce on Thursday after falling for three days in a row. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,233.8 per ounce.Metals: Shanghai copper prices rose by more than 1% in early trade on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak after the presidents of the US and China both expressed optimism about resolving a trade row between the two countries. The most-traded December copper contract on the SFE rose as much as 1.2% to 49,450 yuan. Shanghai aluminium rose for the first session in seven in a broad base metals rally, while nickel climbed as much as 1.9% in Shanghai. Reuters
- 8.45 am IST Asian stock markets extend gainsAsian stocks extended their rebound from a rough October, and headed for the biggest weekly rally since July amid hopes for trade talks and China stimulus. Sentiment proved resilient to underwhelming news from Apple that hit U.S. Nasdaq futures.Japan’s Topix index rose 0.7%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi index surged 2.4%. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.7% earlier. The Hang Seng Index rose 2.7% earlier. Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.2% after the underlying gauge increased 1.1% Thursday. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.9%.The yen slipped 0.1% to 112.78 per dollar. The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9180 per dollar after advancing more than 0.8% Thursday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%. The euro traded at $1.1397. Bloomberg
First Published: Fri, Nov 02 2018. 08 55 AM IST
