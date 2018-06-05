 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid caution ahead of RBI decision - Livemint
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid caution ahead of RBI decision

BSE Sensex trades lower by 50 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,600. Here are the latest updates from the markets

Last Modified: Tue, Jun 05 2018. 09 52 AM IST
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded lower on Tuesday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded lower for the second day on Tuesday as investor turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy statement on Wednesday. Of the 15 economists surveyed by Mint, 11 expect the central bank to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6%. Moreover, most Asian markets declined after the previous day’s rally. However tech-inspired gains in US stocks supported broader sentiment. The Indian rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.50 am IST RCom shares down 5%Shares of Reliance Communications Ltd fell 5% to Rs15 after the company said it will not pay interest on NCD to JLF until restructuring process ends.
  • 9.28 am IST Sugar stocks rise over report of Rs8,00 crore govt packageSugar stocks gains after a report that the centre is going to announce a Rs8,000 crore package to help sugar mills clear pending payments to sugarcane farmers.Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd rose 4%, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd 3%, Shree Renuka Sugars 0.3%, Mawana Sugars Ltd 4%, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd 3%, Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd 5%.
  • 9.25 am IST Biocon shares jump 7%Biocon Ltd shares jumped 7% to Rs695 after the company said Mylan won approval for Neulasta Biosimilar.
  • 9.22 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty edge downBSE Sensex traded lower by 53.46 points, or 0.15%, to 34,958.43, while the Nifty 50 fell 20.60 points, or 0.19%, to 10,607.90.
  • 9.20 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollar ahead of RBI policy reviewThe Indian rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar on Tuesday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly policy outcome.The rupee was trading at 67.11 against the US dollar, up 0.01% from its previous close of 67.11. The currency opened at 67.08 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.86% from its Monday’s close of 7.876%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.So far this year, the rupee has weakened 4.83%, while foreign investors have sold $225.90 million and $4.45 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
  • 9.15 am IST Asian shares trade mixedAsian stocks pulled back on Tuesday as investors paused for breath after the previous day’s rally, although tech-inspired Wall Street gains supported broader sentiment as focus shifted to bullish economic fundamentals, away from trade concerns.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1% after surging 1.4% the previous day. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.2% and South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0.15%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.
First Published: Tue, Jun 05 2018. 09 24 AM IST
