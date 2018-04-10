Gold prices rally on increased buying by jewellers

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity gained Rs50 each to Rs31,550 and Rs31,400 per 10 gram, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs50 to Rs31,550 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Tuesday due to persistent buying by local jewellers despite a weak trend overseas. Silver prices also gained by Rs150 to Rs39,400 per kg backed by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said increased buying by local jewellers at domestic spot market to meet retailers’ demand kept gold prices higher, but a weak trend overseas capped the rise.

Globally, gold rate fell 0.09% to $1,334.50 an ounce and silver by 0.12% to $16.45 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity gained Rs50 each to Rs31,550 and Rs31,400 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs150 in the previous two sessions. Sovereign however remained flat at Rs24,800 per piece of eight gram in limited deals.

Silver ready also hardened by Rs150 to Rs39,400 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs120 to Rs38,445 per kg. Silver coins however continued to be traded at previous level of Rs74,000 for buying and Rs75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.