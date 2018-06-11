Is corporate capex back? And is the twin balance sheet problem getting solved?
The restraint on corporate borrowing has led to an improvement in the financial position of companies, an example of which is the rise in their interest cover
Non-financial companies’ addition to net fixed assets rose almost 12% in 2017-18, the highest rate of growth in the last four years. Chart 1 shows the growth rate since 2011-12. It also shows that the growth rate in financial investments by companies has come down, another indication that they are no longer in wait and watch mode but have instead started to deploy their funds in capex.
Note, however, that the rise in capex is mostly from companies’ own funds, as Chart 2 shows that growth in corporate borrowing has come down drastically.
The restraint on borrowing has led to an improvement in the financial position of companies, an example of which is the rise in their interest cover (see Chart 3). This increase shows an improvement in the ability of non-financial companies to service their debt.
At the macro level, the strengthening in company balance sheets and the flushing out of non-performing assets from banks should begin to ameliorate the twin balance sheets problem that has plagued the Indian economy in the last few years.
More From Money »
- Government employees may have to wait more for hike in NPS equity limit
- 3 things to look at when selecting a mutual fund from a single category
- World economy’s biggest week to weigh on Sensex, Nifty this week
- Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty above 10,800, pharma stocks gain
- Rupee edges higher against US dollar
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Government employees may have to wait more for hike in NPS equity limit
- RIL arm plans to raise ₹4,000 crore to fund Reliance Jio, group firms
- How bad are our public sector banks? Here are some vital stats
- Opinion | Why India Inc. is so miffed with Narendra Modi
- 3 things to look at when selecting a mutual fund from a single category
Mark to Market »
- Is corporate capex back? And is the twin balance sheet problem getting solved?
- Will classical cyclicality risks pull back CV growth rate?
- Higher oil prices may not amount to higher remittances this time
- Sun Pharma’s Halol plant resolution could repair more than its financial health
- Indian telcos may well lose by winning