Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; RIL shares rise 1% ahead of AGM
BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,770. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Jul 05 2018. 09 51 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.50 am ISTTata Motors shares down 4% on JLR’s Breixt woes
- 9.30 am ISTRIL shares gain ahead of annual meeting
- 9.25 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade flat
- 9.20 am ISTRupee reverses gains, trades lower against US dollar
- 8.43 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded flat on Thursday following weak global cues amid persistent trade tensions. The Indian rupee fell further against the US dollar, tracking losses across Asian peers. Asian stocks were mixed while major currencies barely budged in early trade, as financial markets remained in a state of anxious uncertainty on the eve of a US deadline to slap tariffs on Chinese imports. Oil prices slipped below $74 a barrel as investors weighed tightening U.S. supplies against a pledge from Saudi Arabia to expand output. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.30 am IST RIL shares gain ahead of annual meetingShares of Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.1% to Rs1,000.95 ahead of its annual general meeting due later today after 11am. At the RIL AGM, investors will stay closely tuned for announcements on its telecom business (Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd), if any. Timelines/statements pertaining to the FTTH (fibre to the home) and enterprise launch will be crucial to watch out for.
- 9.20 am IST Rupee reverses gains, trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee fell further against the US dollar on Thursday morning, tracking losses across Asian peers as traders were cautious ahead of China and US tariff implementation and key data from US. The government’s announcement on Wednesday to increase in minimum support prices for crops also dampened sentiment. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.83 against US dollar, down 0.12% from its previous close of 68.74. It opened at 68.75 and touched a low of 68.84.(Ravindra N. Sonavane/Mint)
- 8.43 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks fell as tech shares dropped sharply, while lingering concerns over a trade dispute between the US and other major economies rattled investors. Asian markets were little changed during early trade, as investors searched for direction ahead of a deadline when tariffs from the US and China are due to be implemented.■ Ensuring frictionless transition within the group will be his top-most priority, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) chairman Deepak Parekh said in his annual letter to shareholders. Succession planning requires 18-24 months of preparation, Parekh said, hinting at the impending retirement of HDFC Bank’s chief executive officer (CEO) Aditya Puri. The boards of respective companies will look at both internal and external candidates to fill positions, he said.■ The Supreme Court suggested Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), the parent of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), submit Rs650 crore to prove it is bona fide before the court, after it failed to deposit Rs1,000 crore as directed on 16 May.■ Reliance Industries Ltd, India’s second-largest company by market value, has struck at least 12 deals over 12 months with an estimated tab of about ₹28,900 crore ($4.21 billion), according to calculations by Jefferies Group LLC and Bloomberg.■ The Narendra Modi government approved a Rs200 per quintal hike in minimum support prices (MSP) for paddy, the main crop planted by farmers in the rain-fed kharif season.■ In what could be seen as a transformation rare in businesses, especially one triggered by a rival, Bharti Airtel Ltd is steadily morphing into a technology-led company from being India’s largest telecom operator, a top company executive said.■ The acquisition of Fortis Healthcare Ltd has become a two-horse race with Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd and TPG-backed Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd placing binding offers for the controversy-hit hospital operator.■ Reserve Bank of India tightened rules on banks’ statutory auditors saying it reserved the right to not approve appointments of such auditors for a specified period if their audit quality was not found satisfactory.
First Published: Thu, Jul 05 2018. 09 21 AM IST
