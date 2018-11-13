US markets: S&P, Nasdaq open higher as tech rebounds

Dow Jones fell 65.97 points at the open to 25,321.21. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.83 points at 2,730.05. The Nasdaq gained 29.82 points to 7,230.69 at the opening bell. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by a rebound in technology stocks and hopes of progress in the US-China trade talks, while losses in Boeing Co and Home Depot Inc weighed on the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.97 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 25,321.21. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.83 points, or 0.14%, at 2,730.05. The Nasdaq Composite gained 29.82 points, or 0.41%, to 7,230.69 at the opening bell.