RITES shares jump 21% after strong stock market debut

RITES IPO had a price band of Rs 180-185 and was open for subscription during 20-22 June.

Mumbai: Shares of RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Services) Ltd, the first state-owned firm to be listed on the stock exchanges in fiscal year 2018-19, made a strong stock market debut on Monday. RITES shares opened at Rs 190, up 2.7% from its issue price of Rs 185, after the IPO was subscribed nearly 67 times. RITES stock closed at Rs 212.70, up 14.97% compared to its issue price, while the Sensex fell 0.45% to 35,264.41 points. In intraday trade, RITES stock rose as much as 21.29% to Rs 224.40.

RITES IPO had a price band of Rs 180-185 and was open for subscription during 20-22 June. By selling a 12% stake, the government mopped up over Rs 450 crore.

According to most analysts, the issue was attractively or reasonably priced. At the higher end of the issue price of Rs 185 per share, the stock is being offered at 10.5 times of FY18 earnings, said Kotak Securties Ltd.

“On an EV/EBITDA basis, the stock is trading at 11.9 times FY18 EBITDA. The stock is trading at a discount to listed peer like Engineers India Ltd (EIL). We note that to a large extent, EIL scores over Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in terms of higher revenue visibility provided by its order book,” it said in an 18 June note. EV is enterprise value and EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd (MOSL) also said its valuations to be attractive. It said that being present in niche space of transport consultancy, the company is well poised to benefit from the large opportunities in the infrastructure space especially railways.

Meanwhile, Fine Organic shares were listed 4.09% higher on the BSE at Rs 815 a piece compared to the issue price of Rs 783. Fine Organic IPO, which had a price band of Rs 780-783 per share, was subscribed over 8 times.