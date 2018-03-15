Kapston plans to raise Rs21.19 crore via IPO

Kapston’s pre-issue paid-up capital is Rs7.54 crore and post IPO paid-up capital would be Rs8.64 crore. Photo: iStock

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based integrated facilities management company Kapston Facilities Management on Thursday said it aims to raise Rs21.19 crore through an initial public offer (IPO) through NSE Small Medium Enterprise (SME) platform.

With a primary aim to get listed on the NSE Emerge and to raise requisite funds to meet business/expansion programmes and to meet growing operational needs, Kapston is planning to come out soon with an IPO to raise Rs21.19 crore through the NSE SME platform, top company officials said.

The Kapston IPO comprises an offering up to 23,04,000 equity shares of face value of Rs10 each of the company, which are proposed to be offered at Rs92 per share by diluting to the extent of 26.5% equity share capital through a mix of offer for sale and issue of new shares.

The company is expecting to clock gross revenues and net profit for the financial year ended 31 March 2018 of Rs117 crore and Rs6 crore approximately, Kapston Facilities Management managing director K.Srikanth told reporters here.

Pre-issue paid-up capital is Rs7.54 crore and post IPO paid-up capital would be Rs8.64 crore, he added.

Kapston, at present, has over 6,500 employees and 400-plus clients and operates in southern states. The issue opens next week and a date will be announced subsequently.