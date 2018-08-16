HDIL shares zoom nearly 20%

HDIL on Tuesday reported more than a three-fold jump in the consolidated net profit at ₹24.70 crore in the quarter ended June on higher sales.

New Delhi: Shares of realty firm HDIL continued their rally for the second straight session on Thursday, zooming nearly by 20% on robust performance in June quarter earnings.

The company’s stock surged 18.27% to close at ₹30.75 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 20% to ₹31.20.

On the NSE, shares of the company soared 19.84% to end at ₹31.10.

On the equity volume front, 85.71 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 6 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. Moreover, shares of HDIL on Tuesday soared nearly 12%.

Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for Independence Day.

HDIL on Tuesday reported more than a three-fold jump in the consolidated net profit at ₹24.70 crore in the quarter ended June on higher sales. Its net profit stood at ₹7.54 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to ₹171.35 crore during April-June, 2018-19 from ₹89.65 crore in the year-ago period.