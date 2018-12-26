Get your money cocktail right as early as possible

Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Millennials are usually perceived to be careless with their money. However, this may not always be true. Shreyansh Patel, 25, a bartender in a soon-to-open upscale restaurant in Mumbai, currently assists his manager with deciding the beverages and wine menu, but is also meticulous about planning his finances.

Being a part of the hospitality industry isn’t easy. “There are days when I work for 16 hours straight,” said Patel. His first job too didn’t leave him with a lot of time to understand financial nuances, but he started on the money road even before he got a job. “My grandfather gifted me a some money which I wanted to invest right. Since my parents don’t invest in equities and prefer recurring and fixed deposits, I needed guidance from someone who understood mutual funds and markets,” said Patel.

That’s when he met his financial planner Nisreen Mamaji. He was just 21 when she helped him make his first equity investment. “Since his family saved only in FDs and insurance policies, he was wary of equity markets until he understood the benefits of asset allocation, diversification, power of compounding and real returns,” said Mamaji.

Patel learnt a lot from his grandfather too. “My grandfather often spoke about how he took care of three daughters and managed the household with just ₹3,000 a month.Today he is enjoying his life, travelling and doing everything he likes. He said any amount saved will be worth it in the long run,” said Patel.

Patel wants to be financially secure by 35 and ensure he is able to maintain the lifestyle his parents have given him. Travelling is another reason for him to invest. “If I save and invest right today, I think I’ll have enough money to travel the world in some years,” said Patel. For such goals, Mamaji advised him to go for dynamic asset allocation.

He also wants to pursue an MBA after a few years and wants to pay for it himself. “I want to buy necessary assets like a house in 5-7 years and I think I am on the right track,” said Patel. To meet these mid-term goals, Patel is investing in hybrid and large-cap funds in a 60:40 ratio.

Patel is quite clear about his priorities and what he needs at various stages in his life. He said he would like to retire by around 55. He is investing in multi-cap and mid-cap funds in a 60:40 ratio for his retirement corpus.

Young investors always benefit because they have age on their side which gives an opportunity for their money to grow manifold. “The key is the power of compounding. You receive interest not only on your original investments, but also on any interest, dividends, and capital gains that accumulate. So your money can grow faster and faster as the years pass by,” said Mamaji.

Before he met the planner, Patel thought equity investments were only for the super rich. After working with her for about four years, he’s learnt that his money will grow the most only when he takes risks.

The most important lesson he wants to pass on to his future generations is the importance of saving, big or small. “Start saving from an early age. Save small, but more often. It could be a mere ₹100 a month but at the end of the year you will have ₹1,200 which would’ve been spent on unnecessary things,” said Patel.

Since Patel currently lives with his family, he is able to invest almost 60% of his salary and hopes to enhance this amount by 10% every year. When it comes to finances, he thinks long term.