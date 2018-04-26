Dish TV’s Rs3,701 crore open offer to start on 5 June

Shares of Dish TV settled 0.27% lower at Rs74.65 apiece on the BSE. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: Direct-to-home (DTH) major Dish TV’s Rs3,701 crore open offer will commence on 5 June and close on 15 June.

Merger of DTH operators Dish TV India and Videocon d2h was completed last year after over a year of snag. Earlier this month, promoter group entities of Dish TV announced an offer to buy an additional 26% equity stake from public shareholders for Rs3,701 crore.

In a public announcement made to the shareholders, Dish TV promoter entities World Crest Advisors LLP, together with Veena Investments Pvt. Ltd and Direct Media Distribution Venture Pvt. Ltd, have made an offer to acquire the shares of Dish TV at Rs74 per share.

The offer is being made to all the shareholders of Dish TV to acquire up to 50.02 crore (50,02,24,477) shares that form 26% of the emerging share capital, payable in cash. Shares of Dish TV settled 0.27% lower at Rs74.65 apiece on the BSE.