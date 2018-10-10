ATM cash withdrawal limit: How much SBI, HDFC, PNB, ICICI Bank customers can withdraw
State Bank of India (SBI) has halved the maximum amount an account holder can withdraw per day
New Delhi: There are certain limits on cash withdrawals from ATMs and these vary from bank to bank. The amount of cash a customer can withdraw from his/her account depends upon the type of card the person is holding.
State Bank of India (SBI) has halved the maximum amount an account holder can withdraw per day. SBI has lowered the limit to Rs 20,000 from Rs 40,000. The new ATM cash withdrawal rules, applicable on SBI Classic and Maestro debit cards, will come into effect from 31 October, according to the lender’s website.
Here are some of the ATM cash withdrawal limits applicable to some of the top banks.
ICICI Bank
According to the official website of ICICI Bank, a customer can withdraw up to Rs 50,000 per day from any of its ATMs.
Limits on other cards are:
ICICI Bank Privilege Banking Titanium Debit Card: Rs 1,00,000 per day
ICICI Bank Smart Shopper Gold Debit Card: Rs 75,000 per day
ICICI Bank Smart Shopper Silver Debit Card: Rs 50,000 per day
SBI
SBI has lowered the limit to Rs 20,000 from Rs 40,000. The new ATM cash withdrawal rules are applicable on SBI Classic and Maestro debit cards. SBI’s debit card variants come with different ATM withdrawal limits. The popular SBI Classic debit card comes with a daily ATM cash withdrawal limit of Rs 40,000.
Limits on other cards are:
SBI’s Global International debit card: Rs 50,000 per day
SBI’s Platinum International debit card: Rs 100,000per day
Punjab National Bank
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has separate cash withdrawal limits for Platinum and Classic card users. Both cards come in Rupay and Master variants.
PNB Platinum card: Rs 50,000 per day
PNB Classic card: Rs 25, 000 per day
Axis Bank
Axis Bank offers a number of debit cards. Its Burgundy Debit Card allows a daily cash withdrawal limit of Rs 3 lakh, according to the official website of the lender. The Titanium Prime and Plus debit cards of the banks have a Rs 50,000 withdrawal limit for a day.
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank allows customers to withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh per day from ATMs with the Platinum chip debit card.
Limits on other cards:
HDFC Bank Titanium Royale Debit Card: Rs 75,000 per day
HDFC EasyShop Debit Card: Rs 25,000 per day
HDFC RuPay Premium Debit Card: Rs 25,000 per day
EasyShop Titanium Debit Card: Rs 50,000 per day
Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda’s Rupay Classic Card has a withdrawal limit of Rs 25,000 per day.
Limits on other cards are:
Baroda Master Platinum Card: Rs 50,000 per day
RuPay Platinum Card: Rs 50,000 per day
Visa Electron Card: Rs 25,000 per day
Master Classic Card: Rs 25,000 per day
VISA Platinum Chip Card: Rs 1 lakh per day
Also Read: How ATMs determine which denominations to dispense
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Investors underestimating risk of a financial shock, warns IMF
- Logistics woes drive Essar, JSW, Aditya Birla group, others to buy iron ore overseas
- ATM cash withdrawal limit: How much SBI, HDFC, PNB, ICICI Bank customers can withdraw
- SoftBank in talks to buy majority stake in WeWork
- AirAsia India rolls out Navratri discount, offers tickets from Rs 999