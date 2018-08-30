 How much a house costs in Delhi - Livemint
How much a house costs in Delhi

With increasing urban population, buying a house in a large city, has become difficult —the main obstacle being cost.

Last Published: Thu, Aug 30 2018. 11 57 AM IST
Staff Writer
Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle being cost.

Determining a property’s value is difficult.Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision. Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below ₹50 lakh, ₹50-75 lakh, and above ₹75 lakh.

First Published: Thu, Aug 30 2018. 10 26 AM IST
