Sensex falls over 1%, Nifty cracks 10,000 mark as trade war fears escalate

The broader markets were also pressured by a decline in banking and technology stocks. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: Markets plunged to a five-month low on Friday as jittery investors rushed to sell shares on heightened fears of a trade war after US President Donald Trump announced $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports.

India’s benchmark the Sensex slumped over 450 points, while NSE’s Nifty 50 opened below the 10,000 mark in early trade. The broader markets were also pressured by a decline in banking and technology stocks. The Sensex has fallen 10% from the record highs it hit on 29 January.

At 10.30am, the BSE’s 30-share index slumped 1.21%, or 405.78 points, to 32,600.54 points, while the Nifty 50 declined 129.20 points or 1.28% to 9,985.55.

Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, said the market slump seems to be a bit of over-reaction coming at a time when year-end considerations were anyway weighing on the markets. “Weak domestic factors coupled with trade war fears may further drag the markets if a recovery is not seen by Monday. If the markets break crucial support levels, it will lead to further selling and take the Nifty to 9650,” he said.

Markets all over the world are in a meltdown, following weakness in the US markets. Markets in Japan, China and Hong Kong have slipped 2-3% after the S&P ended 2.5% lower.

Trump has instructed US trade representative Robert Lighthizer to impose broader tariffs on at least $50 billion in Chinese imports, as recompense for alleged intellectual property abuses. In response to Trump, China said it does not fear a trade war with the US and announced plans for reciprocal tariffs on $3 billion of imports from the US.

The sharp sell-off in markets follows interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. The Federal Open Market Committee meeting for the first time under chairman Jerome Powell raised the benchmark lending rate a quarter-point. Policy makers continued to project a total of three interest rate hikes this year.

The US Federal Reserve officials projected a median federal funds rate of 2.9% by the end of 2019, implying three rate hikes next year, compared with two 2019 moves seen in the last round of forecasts in December.

Higher interest rates in the US generally lead to outflow of foreign funds from emerging markets considered to be riskier assets.

Analysts, however, said that more than the interest rates hike in the US, trade war treats lurking over global markets may have a deeper impact on the way foreign investors allocate funds into emerging markets, including India.

According to Gaurav Dua, head of research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the rate hike will have no impact on the FII (foreign institutional investor) money flow into India. “Largely in the past two years, market corrections have been limited to 10% and recovery has been fast. In 2015-end, Fed increased rates for first time after almost a decade, still Indian markets declined only 11%. After hitting the bottom, Indian markets recovered the entire loss within a month. Currently, the markets have already fallen around 10% from peak, so damage is already done. So our base case is that the markets are getting into a consolidation mode,” he added.

So far this year, the Sensex has slipped 3.08%. FIIs have bought Indian shares worth $1,670.68 million, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have pumped in Rs19,280 crore so far in 2018.

Back home, banking stocks fell further after another scam was reported by state-run Union Bank of India. On Tuesday, CBI registered a case of loan fraud against Kanishk Gold Pvt. Ltd on a complaint by State Bank of India (SBI). On Wednesday, it registered a Rs1,394.43 crore bank fraud case against Hyderabad-based Totem Infrastructure Ltd on a complaint by state-run Union Bank of India.

Among banking stocks, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India and Uco Bank were the weakest.