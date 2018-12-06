 Latest FD rates: What SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank offer - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Latest FD rates: What SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank offer

Over-exposure to FDs is not good, and you need to assess your asset allocation and goals to decide how much money you should park in them

Last Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 09 37 AM IST
Livemint
Here is a list of banks that offer the highest FD rates for deposits up to ₹1 crore over various tenures
Here is a list of banks that offer the highest FD rates for deposits up to ₹1 crore over various tenures

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be popular investment products not just among senior citizens, who are looking for guaranteed income, but also among investors who can’t stomach risk. But over-exposure to FDs is not good, and you need to assess your asset allocation and goals to decide how much money you should park in them. For instance, saving for your child’s higher education that’s 15 years away through FDs may not be effective as the post-tax interest rate of an FD may not give you a real return (return that’s above the rate of inflation), but if you plan to take a holiday in two years, an FD can help. Before choosing an FD, you should compare the interest rates on offer. Here is a list of banks that offer the highest FD rates for deposits up to ₹1 crore over various tenures.

Vipul Sharma/Mint
Vipul Sharma/Mint

First Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 09 26 AM IST
Topics: Fixed Deposits interest rates FD rates sbi fd rates Yes Bank fd rates ICICI bank fd rates

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »